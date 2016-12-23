Eishōsai Chōki and Stunning Art of Japan



The Edo Period in Japan enabled a plethora of Japanese woodblock artists to materialize. Astonishingly, in comparison with Christian and Muslim-dominated parts of the world in the same period, many explicit realities became incorporated within the world of ukiyo-e. At the same time, adorable areas related to culture and Japanese folklore highlight the complexity of this art movement.

Eishōsai Chōki was extremely active in the later part of the eighteenth century and up until 1808. Intriguingly, while many artists in the same period were focused on the slim framework of stunning Japanese ladies, Eishōsai Chōki did this but with his own independent style based on delightful atmospheric realities.

Sadly, the real life of Eishōsai Chōki is difficult to piece together because of the limited nature of knowledge in relation to his time on this earth. Of course, his legacy belongs to the adorable art he produced. Yet, trying to find what made him tick and how his natural environment influenced him then this is nigh impossible.

It is widely speculated that he studied under Toriyama Sekien. Artistic wise, Eishōsai Chōki focused on bringing to life the radiant beauty of the female form. However, he wasn’t only limited to this aspect of Japanese woodblock art because he also depicted landscapes, areas related to nature, and other themes.

His art series titled Eight Views of the Treasury of Loyal Retainers is widely acclaimed because this set is illuminated by the art of Eishōsai Chōki.

