Obama and Farewell: Failed Foreign Policy, NSA scandal, and the Arthur Zimmermann Clone



Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Barack Obama of America gave a farewell speech that sounded like a different reality to the one that exists. Indeed, if Obama’s time in office equates to dynamism, then clearly the incoming leader would be internal and the same applies to dominating the other political chamber. Instead, a new leader will soon take office that counters in the opposite direction because so many felt abandoned by the mainstream liberal agenda that Obama belongs to.

The President-elect, Donald Trump, understood that “middle America” was neglected at the expense of a politically correct liberal agenda in the social sphere. Yet behind the façade of the politically correct agenda the reality is that the Obama administration sold more military arms to Saudi Arabia than any other past leader of America. In other words, his words of freedom, gender equality, religious freedom, and so forth, means little because Obama not only turned a blind-eye towards anti-Christian and anti-Shia Saudi Arabia but he boosted military support to the aggression of Riyadh towards the people of Yemen.

Obama equally involved himself in the destabilization of Libya and Syria whereby ISIS (Islamic State) and other Sunni Islamist groups gained from such policies. Similarly, with Obama turning against Syria alongside other powerful Gulf and NATO powers, then he helped to unleash a fresh destabilization of Iraq at a time when Sunni Islamists were on the back-foot. Likewise, in Afghanistan this nation remains fragile and just like ISIS growing in Libya, Syria, and Yemen, then the same new Sunni Islamist Takfiri force is now growing in Afghanistan. In other words, the spread of Sunni Islamism and the intrigues of the Muslim Brotherhood against Egypt, all gained by the policies of Obama.

Reuters reports, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

In other words, the pro-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) Obama who defends at home or against certain black-African nations deemed to be of lesser value to America; is equally the same leader who sold vast military hardware to the most draconian nation in the world. After all, in Saudi Arabia all non-Muslim faiths are banned from building holy places, LGBT rights don’t exist because Sharia Islamic law supports killing homosexuals, and women are shackled by the entire Saudi system. Therefore, Obama’s noble words internally in America about equality fail miserably when viewed in the realm of foreign policy – and this legacy continues to heap misery on the people of Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and other nations.

The debacle of the Obama administration knows no boundaries when it comes to the Middle East. Hence, Turkey has killed loyal Kurdish forces backed by America despite being a fellow NATO member. At the same time, Libya is all but forgotten after America and the usual players destabilized this nation. In turn, various militias backed by Gulf and NATO powers in Libya lynched black Africans. Similarly, after the demise of Gaddafi the spread of ISIS and other Takfiris emerged along with the beheading of Christians by Sunni Islamists in “the new Libya.” Also, the nation of Libya under Gaddafi was not only relatively stable but this nation was a barrier in preventing mass African immigration to Europe.

Modern Tokyo Times stated in a past article, “In truth, it seems that Obama thrives on Arthur Zimmermann’s policy of chaos. Therefore, the ongoing consistency of Obama’s administration applies to bloodshed, destabilization, and more deaths – with Yemen and the betrayal of Kurds in northern Syria being the latest examples of supplied death by the current Obama administration.”

NSA

In relation to the National Security Agency (NSA) scandal then Obama’s democratic credentials were laid openly. On top of this, international allies of America became alarmed by the extent of spying and espionage of the NSA under Obama. Likewise, major international institutions failed to escape this under-handed approach to democracy and transparency.

Edward Snowden clearly highlights the excessive nature of power concentration and how savvy politicians like Obama are hoodwinking the Constitution of America – which is meant to preserve freedom and liberty. The American people are fully aware that national security must be protected but it mustn’t become a convenient tool in order to dismantle the power of the Constitution. In other words, if Snowden is going to be held accountable then why isn’t the current state apparatus also going to be held accountable? Who is the real threat to America based on the Constitution – is it Snowden or political elites and security agencies that are spying on all and sundry?

Rand Paul, a highly esteemed politician in America, stated in relation to the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Constitution, “I would say that there are times when we are going beyond what we should be doing when we’re exceeding the restraints of the Constitution, that there is a form of tyranny, and we need to be aware of that.”

Paul continued, “I don’t think Edward Snowden deserves a death penalty or life in prison; I think that’s inappropriate, and I think that’s why he fled, because that’s what he faced… I think, really, in the end…history’s going to judge that he revealed great abuses of our government and great abuses of our intelligence community.”

Obama will soon leave office but his Arthur Zimmermann approach to foreign policy will continue to create convulsions based on his failed international legacy. He, and fellow elites in major European and Gulf nations, unleashed brutal Sunni Islamist sectarian terrorist groups, Takfiris, and criminal forces to enter the failed states that they created in Libya and Yemen. These same forces also sought to overthrow Egypt and Syria based on Obama’s rubber stamp of the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups. Yet, thankfully, the nation of Egypt rose-up against the Muslim Brotherhood and the Syrian government remains deviant against all the odds. Meanwhile, nations including Mali and Tunisia faced the brunt of these destabilizing policies and recently Sunni Islamist terrorism is increasingly killing in Belgium, France, and Germany.

The same “Arthur Zimmermann policy of Obama” towards the Russian Federation, means that a new Cold War can be felt in certain camps. This is based on NATO encroachment, a compliant mass media, and Obama’s obsessive military approach towards the Russian Federation. Hence, the region of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Northeast Europe, and other parts of the world that overlap including Central Asia, are more unstable since Obama took office in America. Likewise, Europe is beset by instability based on Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks and mass immigration that follow on from the shadows of certain Gulf and NATO powers.

Indeed, Obama is intent on carrying on with his anti-Russian Federation stance right up until his last day in office. In other words, Obama is hoping to trap the next leader of America in a spiral of mistrust. Overall, the real winners under Obama internationally are major military corporations; the forces of Sunni Islamist death squads under ISIS and other sectarian forces; anti-Russian Federation forces in NATO; international smugglers of people that enter new vacuums that have been created by destabilization policies; increasing abuse of collecting private data, spying, and international espionage; and other negative forces.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes