Shia Muslims bare the brunt of Sunni Terrorism so why is Iran on America’s Immigration Hit List?

Jibril Khoury and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Donald Trump is following on from increasing restrictions being put on certain nations during the Barack Obama administration. In other words, Trump is applying for an executive order from more strength but in line with certain fears held during the administration of Obama. Despite this, one curious reality exists and this applies to why pick mainly Shia Iran?

After all, it is abundantly clear that the Shia face institutional state sanctioned discrimination in many Sunni Muslim dominated nations. This applies, for example, to Bahrain, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and other nations. At the same time, Sunni Islamist Takfiris including Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, Al-Nusra, ISIS (Islamic State), the Taliban, and a plethora of others, butcher the Shia in various nations.

Of course, the issue for the Trump administration in relation to restrictions on seven predominantly Muslim nations is aimed at terrorism. Other issues related to immigration and developing a potent border wall between America and Mexico is aimed at mainly Christians who come from various nations in South America. In other words, the religious dynamic is being overplayed and underplayed by the usual political correct brigade.

Irrespective of the merits of adding seven predominantly Muslim nations to a limited ban – and the part continuity of developments that took place to a lesser degree under Obama – it is strange to single out Iran because this nation is mainly Shia. Similarly, the nation of Saudi Arabia that bans all non-Muslim holy places and where the majority of terrorists came from in relation to September 11 isn’t singled out by either Obama or Trump. Of course, other anomalies exist because Osama Bin Laden resided in Pakistan for many years within easy reach of the Pakistan intelligence services and the same nation is involved in many Sunni Islamist intrigues regionally. Likewise, Sunni Islamists and not the Shia have done all major Islamist attacks in America and Europe – including September 11, London, Madrid, Nice, Paris, and others –. Hence, the Shia are fleeing the barbarity of Sunni Islamism in various nations and need support and refugee assistance.

CNN, in relation to certain aspects of continuity between Obama and Trump, reports, “The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in President Trump’s executive order on immigration were initially identified as “countries of concern” under the Obama administration… White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday pointed to the Obama administration’s actions as the basis for their selection of the seven countries. Trump’s order bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.”

Internationally, nations adopt different policies in relation to immigration, refugee status, religious freedom, homosexual rights, and the rights of women – and other important areas. Saudi Arabia, for example, forbids all non-Muslim holy places and non-Muslim males are forbidden to marry Saudi females. Similarly, Japan is extremely closed to refugees when compared to nations like Germany and Sweden.

Individuals and nations can debate the merits of banning nationals from entering America for a set period of time. Yet, given the persecution of Shia Muslims at the hands of Sunni Islamist terrorists, then it seems bizarre to put Iran on the list of nations that face restrictions. After all, the forces of Sunni Islamist terrorism hate the Shia faith above all others internationally based on attacks that have taken place in the last few decades.

Also, it is ironic that Iran is on the frontline in fighting Sunni Islamist sectarians and terrorists in Iraq and Syria respectively based on utilizing several Shia militias throughout the region but this reality doesn’t seem to merit highly. In other words, Iran is a stabilizing force throughout the region when it applies to assisting the fight against ISIS and various branches of Al-Qaeda in several nations in the Middle East. Therefore, the Obama and Trump administrations are looking in the wrong direction when it comes to mainly Shia Iran.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/29/politics/how-the-trump-administration-chose-the-7-countries/index.html

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News



http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News



http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes