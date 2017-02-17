Sunni Islamists Slaughter many in Iraq and Pakistan: Shia and Sufi Targeted

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another barbaric day in the annals of Sunni Islamic terrorism, whereby Shia Muslims in Iraq were targeted and a Sufi Muslim shrine witnessed enormous destruction in Pakistan. The result being the deaths of over 120 people who were taken away from this world by Sunni Islamists who believe they will be rewarded in heaven for butchering innocents. This perverse Sunni Takfiri mindset is set on crushing Sunni Muslim diversity, crushing minority Muslim sects, enslaving non-Muslim women, and killing non-Muslims based on a frenzied Sunni Islamist Year Zero.

In Iraq, ISIS (Islamic State – IS) is involved in cleansing Christians, enslaving Yazidi women, butchering Sunni Muslims opposed to them, and slaughtering Shia Muslims in one endless campaign. Indeed, the anti-Shia Muslim reality of Sunni Islamists and nations based on anti-Shia institutional hatred like Saudi Arabia is all too common for this embattled religious community. Hence, the latest terrorist attack aimed at the mainly Shia area of Baghdad is sadly not unexpected.

ISIS stated in a report in Amaq that “a gathering of Shiites” was targeted in Iraq.

Sunni Islamists not content with the slaughter in Iraq also butchered in huge numbers in Pakistan. Once more, attacks against religious minorities in Pakistan including against Christians and Shia Muslims is not uncommon. This notably applies to the embattled Shia of this nation. Whereas, minority Christian and Hindu women face institutional state discrimination when women from these two communities are kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam – and then face “a wall of silence based on sanctioning through inaction.”

In more recent times the threat towards Sufi Islam is growing in Pakistan just like in other nations including Libya and Somalia. The latest terrorist attack against a Sufi shrine in Pakistan is known to have killed at least 72 people.

The BBC reports, “The bomber blew himself up among devotees in the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the town of Sehwan, in Sindh province, police said.”

Other Sunni Islamist attacks in Pakistan this week include killing people in the northwest of the country and in Lahore. Similarly, in Iraq, another terrorist attack killed many Shia Muslims this week in the district of Sadr City. In other words, the carnage of Sunni Islamism in several nations is never ending.

Reuters reports about the latest attack in Baghdad by stating, “A car packed with explosives blew up on Thursday in southern Baghdad, killing at least 51 people and wounding 55, security and medical sources said, in the deadliest such attack in Iraq this year.”

The knock on effect of Sunni Islamic terrorism in many nations and the role of indoctrination being spread by Gulf petrodollars – and the intrigues of certain nations – is that growing fear and distrust is occurring internationally among lay people. After all, if Sunni Islamists can butcher minority Muslim sects in nations that are over 95 percent Muslim, then what does the future hold for nations where Takfiri Muslims are residing in mainly Non-Muslim nations based on their growing hatred?

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-iraq-blast-idUSKBN15V24I

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38994318

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes