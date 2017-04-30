Afghan Army slaughtered by outnumbered Taliban fighters: Islamic and NATO destabilization path

Murad Makhmudov, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Taliban, despite being massively outnumbered, have managed to kill well over 140 soldiers from the Afghan army. Reports are still contradictory in relation to the final death toll but it appears most likely that the numbers will grow.

Officials from the Afghan army and international advisers are both in shock. After all, this points at enormous military failings. Also, it appears most likely that the Taliban understood these failings before massacring mainly unarmed soldiers before a counter-attack could emerge.

The BBC quotes Mohammad Hussain, an injured soldier in the brutal attack, who said, “When I came out of the mosque, three people with army uniforms and an army vehicle started shooting at us. Of course, they had some infiltrators inside the base, otherwise they would never have been able to enter.”

Once more, the reality of Afghanistan points in the direction of firstly supporting Sunni Islamists insurgents more than three decades ago, then after various warlords – and the ensuing chaos – the result is a failed state. On top of this, former allies of three decades ago then emerge within the same Sunni Islamist mindset based on the enormous intrigues of Pakistan, with the end result being turning against former Islamic and NATO-backed friendly nations. Therefore, just like Libya, Iraq, and Syria, the nation of Afghanistan was the forerunner in the endless destabilization path of destroying secular forces, to be followed by anarchy, backwardness, the decline in the rights of women, Sunni Islamist terrorism, Takfiri indoctrination, persecution of religious minorities, and ultimately failed states.

Reuters reports, “As many as 10 Taliban fighters, dressed in Afghan army uniforms and driving military vehicles, made their way into the base and opened fire on mostly unarmed soldiers eating and leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, according to officials.”

The Commander of coalition forces, General John Nicholson of the United States, was deeply upset. He commented, “The attack on the 209th Corps today shows the barbaric nature of the Taliban.” However, these words are a distraction from the enormous failure of the Afghan army and international advisers.

It is believed that the Taliban lost 10 fighters in the attack on a military army base of the Afghan army in the environment of Mazar-i-Sharif. This follows on from ISIS (Islamic State – IS) killing roughly 50 people in a brutal attack on a military hospital in the capital of Afghanistan in recent times. Hence, security is shockingly inadequate and this issue needs altering immediately.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-attack-idUSKBN17O04C

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-39672357

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes