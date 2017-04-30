The Pope should politicize in Saudi Arabia and lambast the OIC: He Shames “Real” Concentration Camps

Ramazan Khalidov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The current Pope of the Roman Catholic Church appears to care little about what many indigenous Europeans are worried about, nor does he address the cleansing of Alawites, Christians, Shabaks, Shia Muslims, Yazidis, and others, at the hands of Sunni Islamists from Nigeria to Pakistan. Similarly, in nations from Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia non-Muslims and the Shia face institutional discrimination and other forms of persecution. Indeed, how many Buddhist temples, Hindu temples, and Christian churches are allowed to exist in Saudi Arabia?

Not content with his usual pro-mass immigration policies, while keeping fairly quiet about the reality of Islamic Sharia law in countless nations, the Pope now uses inflammatory language with regards to concentration camps. In other words, he is reducing the planned barbarity of concentration camps, from the British Empire and its utter criminality against the Boers (black Africans also suffered untold suffering in several camps based on the British approach to the Boer War), where Boer women and children died in massive numbers based on being a tool to crush Boer male fighters; to the barbaric concentration camps of NAZI Germany where millions of Jews and Gypsies, and others, suffered an unimaginable nightmare. Indeed, for Jews and Gypsies, they both faced utter annihilation just like Armenians, Assyrians, and Greek Orthodox Christians faced an earlier genocide in the same century at the hands of the Turks.

Yet, despite the meaning of “concentration camps” remaining in the psyche of Europe based on the bestial outcome of millions of Jews and Gypsies being prepared for extermination, the Pope uses the same terminology for refugees and economic migrants in modern times. Not only is this a betrayal of a history that must never be forgotten – it equally belittles the real significance of what happened in this period of history. Sadly, words including “genocide” and “concentration camps” are being reduced for political posturing in order to distort reality beyond imagination.

The Pope, in reference to visiting a refugee camp in Greece in 2016, said, “I don’t know if that man is still in Lesbos or if he has managed to go somewhere else, I don’t know if he was able to leave that concentration camp, because many refugee camps are concentration camps due to overcrowding.”



Equally deluded, the Pope isn’t condemning the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its inept response to the persecution of non-Muslims and minority Muslim sects including the Shia. At the same time, the Pope isn’t lambasting wealthy Gulf states for not taking in fellow Muslims from the region who are suffering so much in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen? The Pope also isn’t questioning the leaders of Saudi Arabia to any degree, despite converts to Buddhism and Christianity facing prison or death? Similarly, how many Christian and Hindu refugees (fleeing persecution in Bangladesh and Pakistan over several decades) have been given citizenship in Saudi Arabia in the last five decades – including the right to worship freely? Instead, the fifty plus majority Muslim nations – just like South America and wealthy Asia-Pacific nations – are being given a free ride. Therefore, the Pope seems interested only in diluting Europe, while turning a blind eye to the persecution of the Alawites, Christians, Shabaks, Yazidis, the Shia, and others, at the hands of Sunni Islamists – or based on institutional Sunni Sharia law inspired discrimination in nations like Saudi Arabia.

In a recent article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “In the Middle East and North Africa, yes, in the cradle of the OIC, then what is this institution doing? How proud does Iran and Saudi Arabia feel with their respective Islamic Sharia law states when the vast majority of Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, and others, seek the EU and not fellow majority Muslim nations. Of course, like usual, Lebanon (sizeable Christian minority and possibly an agenda to further weaken the religious dynamics of this nation) and Jordan are paying a high price because these nations need international economic support. Similarly, in the past, prior to the Gulf and NATO destabilization of Syria, this nation took in mainly Sunni Muslim Palestinians and gave breathing space to Christians fleeing Iraq. However, the OIC overall is not stepping in and providing alternative options – indeed, some Sunni Islamists in nations like Saudi Arabia and Turkey see a great chance in altering the religious dynamics of Europe and like usual the politically correct in the EU are in denial.”

The same article further states, “It is high time for prioritizing “genuine refugees” including the Alawites, Yazidis, the Christians of the Middle East, the Druze, and others that have no majority nation state to flee and escape religious persecution. At the same time, the EU must challenge the ineptness (and religious and political motivations of the OIC) of the OIC and equally stop giving a free ride to African nations and the Asia Pacific. Indeed, certain nations that are tolerating the mass exodus of economic migrants should be forced to pay economic penalties by the EU. Likewise, politically correct charities and smugglers should be held accountable for encouraging migrants to take enormous risks based on irresponsible behavior by the first named, and the money orientated parasites of the last named.”

In many major European cities, the demographic and religious dynamics are altering at a rapid pace. On top of this, Sunni Islamist extremism is growing in parts of Europe and the same applies to the growing influence of Sharia law by stealth. Indeed, more moderate Muslim female dress garments are increasingly being replaced by Gulf Salafi versions of Islam. At the same time, the Middle East is being emptied of Christians and Yazidis – and the Shia face enormous persecution in several nations including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen. Despite this, the OIC is being placated by useful politically correct dhimmis, including the current Pope.

Overall, it is shamelessly wrong for the Pope to compare the current conditions of refugees and immigrants, with the utter barbarity of “concentration camps” in history, by using these emotive words. Hence, by politicizing the terminology of “concentration camps,” the Pope is reducing the significance of what the British Empire did to the Boers and then followed by events ushered in by NAZI Germany (the planned annihilation of Jews and Gypsies who were put into concentration camps) – and similar “concentration camps” that existed in this period because of fascism. For example, Serbian Orthodox Christians were exterminated in Jasenovac concentration camp (the Roma and Jews also singled out – and political prisoners) at the hands of Croatian Catholics.

Finally, it is high time the Pope put pressure on Saudi Arabia and the OIC – while equally lambasting the inept response of wealthy Gulf powers, Asia Pacific nations, and the continent of South America that are not doing much to alleviate the global refugee crisis. The Pope also should raise questions about apartheid Islamic Sharia law and that in modern times non-Muslim males face prison or death for marrying Muslim females in certain Sharia led nations. Equally important, if the Pope believes in a globalized humanity, he should rebuke nations like Saudi Arabia that will not tolerate one single Buddhist temple or Christian church.

However, knowing the past history of the current Pope, it appears that being “a useful dhimmi” for the Sunni Islamist agenda will remain the same. Likewise, his support of the replacement theory for indigenous Europeans is never ending – yes; real refugees need help irrespective if they are Alawite, Christian, Druze, Shia, or Yazidi who all face the Sunni Islamist sword. Yet, a sensible policy is needed to prioritize the most vulnerable rather than “fake refugees” and the same applies to the fifty plus Sunni Muslim nations taking greater responsibility for their co-religionists. After all, the fact is that the global population will continue to grow by billions of people for the foreseeable future. Therefore, a new approach is needed because increasing Sunni Islamist terrorism in Europe, growing crime rates, narcotics, increasing divisions in society, white flight in major cities, and other negative realities, will only get worse.

