A Typical Day in NATO Turkey under Erdogan: 1,000 Arrested in Fresh Purge

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Turkey under President Tayyip Erdogan is turning into an enormous police state but despite the vast numbers of people arrested – and losing jobs – nothing seems to count for NATO. Hence, slightly more than 1,000 people were arrested on the same day based on yet another purge. At the same time, Erdogan continues to increase his power concentration upon the people of Turkey and he is setting the stage for turning the clock back in this once secular nation state.

It is equally galling that NATO and international politicians from democratic nations are ignoring the endless purges – apart from empty public comments that are not being backed up by hardening of stances towards Erdogan. Indeed, the premise that NATO is a bulwark against anti-democratic forces on the steps of this block now runs hollow. This is based on Turkey being an open conduit for Sunni Islamic Takfiris that seek to enter northern Syria – to the enormous internal purges and open manipulation of the media by cronies loyal to Erdogan.

The BBC reports, “Before Wednesday, Turkey said a total of 47,000 people had been detained, including 10,700 police and 7,4000 members of the military. Thousands of people have lost their jobs across Turkey’s public institutions, including teachers and civil servants, and opposition media outlets have been closed down.”

Purges in Turkey against alleged supporters of the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, to suppressing Kurdish politicians – and enormous intimidation against Kurdish associations that merely question the leadership of Erdogan – is never ending. Indeed, while people conjure up images of mass political purges in nations like North Korea – to past history in China under Mao Zedong – then no need to read history books or focus on a distant nation in Northeast Asia, instead just focus on the power concentration policies of NATO Turkey under Erdogan.

Reuters reports, “The nationwide sweep was one of the largest operations in months against suspected supporters of the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan who is now accused by the government of trying to topple him by force.”

It is high time that NATO tackles the reality of Turkey under Erdogan because doing nothing is shaming this institution. Similarly, the European Union and America must do more to challenge the power processes of Erdogan. If not, then nations and blocks will be tainted by the ongoing reality of Turkey. Even more important, silence will enable Erdogan to continue to suppress and turn the clock back in this once secular nation.

One can only imagine the outcry if North Korea was purging society on these numbers – and the same applies if Iran or the Russian Federation. Yet, just like Saudi Arabia is the most hostile nation in the world for women – then, Turkey, is the nation that purges more people than any other society on the face of this earth. Therefore, it is high time for the European Union and America to take a stance against Erdogan.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39716631

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes