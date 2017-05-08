Elitist Macron Wins in France but Division Awaits: Obama to Trump and Macron to?

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political elites and globalists are celebrating victory in France after Emmanuel Macron was elected to become the next president of France. Yet, with the economy remaining stagnant and hundreds of people being killed by Sunni Islamists in France in recent times, then “the party” may flounder because many French nationals – on the far left and far right – are disillusioned by globalization and other ills. At the same time, many who voted for Macron from the main conservative party have no love of Macron. Therefore, all the smiles that greeted the former President of America, Barack Obama, may be met by the next leader of France but in time will the legacy be the same?

Indeed, it may not only be France that faces an untried president during such difficult times in this nation. For example, even before Macron was elected he took a harsh tone towards Hungary and Poland. This reality bodes ill for the Visegrad bloc consisting of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia – and its increasing sway within certain political elites in other nations including Austria. In other words, growing European divisions may emerge based on France and Germany seeking to dictate to other European nations.

Results from the election in relation to people voting stress roughly 65 percent for Macron and 35 percent for Marine Le Pen. Yet, the figures are extremely misleading because vast numbers that voted for Macron merely did so to keep Le Pen out. Hence, the usual mainstream parties ganged-up on Le Pen. This implies that even minor failures by Macron will result in discontent within conservative forces. After all, his ties with the outgoing President Hollande of France taint Macron. Also, his political movement is far from what they seek during times of high crime, Sunni Islamic terrorism, immigration, and other areas that are challenging the image and soul of France. On top of this, over 30 percent of people refused to endorse either Macron or Le Pen – this reality points to more polarization.

The Guardian reports, “Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.”

Macron said, “I know the divisions in our nation, which have led some to vote for the extremes. I respect them… I know the anger, the anxiety, the doubts that very many of you have also expressed. It’s my responsibility to hear them… I will work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens.”

However, the road ahead can’t be maintained by the elitist aspirations of one big globalist world and having a major sway over major media outlets. Obama is evidence that his legacy enabled the populist President Donald Trump to garner political office. In other words, Obama left no lasting legacy apart from creating, even more, divisions in society. Therefore, it is more than possible that either of the far-right or far-left will gain from further polarization that awaits the people of France once “the empty shadow of Obama” is replicated by “the empty shell of Macron.”

It is extremely difficult to believe that Macron will deal effectively with issues surrounding high unemployment, install more globalization without igniting political confrontations, standing up to Sunni Islamic terrorism, high crime, and other social ills that blight modern France. Hence, the Obama déjà vu may point in the future direction of France after the light of Macron is extinguished by reality.

Reuters reports, “But any idea of a brave new political dawn will be tempered by a projected abstention rate on Sunday of around 25 percent, the highest this century, and by estimates that around 9 percent of those who did vote cast blank or spoiled ballots.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/07/emmanuel-macron-wins-french-presidency-marine-le-pen

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-election-idUSKBN183003

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes