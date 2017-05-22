Trump in the House of Anti-Christian and anti-Shia Saudi Arabia blames Iran



Boutros Hussein, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America is bowing down to the anti-Christian and anti-Shia nation state of Saudi Arabia. Unbelievably, the new leader of America is mocking the countless numbers of people butchered by various Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups – and this applies to major terrorist attacks including September 11 to daily Sunni Islamist terror attacks in numerous nations. After all, Trump is rebuking Shia-led Iran and selling major military contracts to Saudi Arabia despite this nation tolerating the promotion of Sunni Islamism far and wide. In other words, another new low in the area of foreign policy is besetting another estranged American administration under Trump.

Equally alarming, Trump said, “We are not here to lecture – we are not here to tell other people how to live… or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values.”

Yet what “values” is Trump talking about? Is Trump endorsing the death penalty for apostates who convert to Christianity in Saudi Arabia? Is Trump clarifying that his administration cares zilch about Christianity being illegal in Saudi Arabia? Also, what shared “values” is Trump talking about? Does America whip women in public, ban Buddhism, and support killing homosexuals?

In Europe, all recent terrorist attacks connected to Islamism have been done by Sunni Islamist Takfiris that mirror the reality of Saudi Arabia. Indeed, in Iraq, various Shia militias and the nation of Iran have prevented ISIS (Islamic State – IS) from taking over the capital of this nation. Similarly, it is Iran by stealth and Shia militias that are fighting ISIS and other Takfiri terrorist groups in Mosul. This is based on natural links between Iran and the government of Iraq. Therefore, the military of America is obviously working in tandem in certain parts of Iraq with the stabilizing policies of Iran in this nation via various channels.

The government of Syria and the Shia in Yemen are both fighting various Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups, from ISIS to AQAP (Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula). Despite this, Trump seeks to align America with the forces that are funding Sunni Takfiri groups in countless nations based on either covert policies – or through wealthy organizations or individuals. In other words, while parts of Africa, major European cities, the Middle East, and South East Asia are blighted by Sunni Islamist terrorism, the leader of America seeks to turn his attention to Shia Iran. At the same time, Trump is going to military arm the anti-Christian, anti-Shia, and anti-democratic Saudi Arabia to the teeth.

Trump said, “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people, all in the name of religion… This is a battle between good and evil.”

Alarmingly, it seems that Trump mustn’t deem Saudi Arabia banning Buddhism, Christianity, and Hinduism to be “evil.” Likewise, Trump must not deem killing apostates to Christianity to be “evil” based on the tenants of Sharia Islamic law in Saudi Arabia. After all, it now seems that Washington is supporting Saudi Arabia to a new level based on the Sunni Islamic petrodollars of feudal Gulf monarchies, that are funding sectarianism and are spreading Sunni Islamism far and wide.



He continued, “Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate it.”

It seems that Trump doesn’t realize that America and Iran have worked together in Afghanistan and Iraq based on the need to stem al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS respectively at various times. This shared interest began when mainly Saudi citizens of the Sunni Muslim faith killed vast numbers of Americans on September 11. Hence, Iran helped America via the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan and this followed similar dual policies in Iraq once al-Qaeda – and now ISIS – threatened the nation of Iraq.

Sadly, Trump now seems like the new lapdog of Saudi Arabia and he also thinks zilch about this nation banning Christianity. In other words, Iran is being targeted based on the whims of Saudi Arabia and because of Gulf petrodollars. Therefore, another groveling new low is besetting another American administration.

