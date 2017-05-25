Mount Fuji by Contemporary Japanese Artist

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Mount Fuji in Japan means many things to different individuals because of the symbolic importance of this highly impressive and unique mountain. Internationally, Mount Fuji is famous and for individuals flying to Japan for the first time, then the view is amazing if you are lucky enough to see this stunning mountain. Naturally, in the world of Japanese art, the power of Mount Fuji is equally illuminated to a higher level.

Sawako Utsumi, in her art piece titled Mount Fuji and Power of Mystery, is also creating another intriguing art piece based on the mystery of this famous mountain. After all, the backdrop takes you back to past Japanese artists but within the setting of modern times.

This reality resembles the continuity of Shintoism whereby nature and blood remain potent. Indeed, just like the spirits of Obon visit the living during the holy period, then the same common factor unifying Japanese art runs through the veins of all artists who paint Mount Fuji.

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/mount-fuji-and-power-of-mystery-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoat.com

