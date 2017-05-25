Lee Rigby, al-Liby, and Manchester Connection: Murkiness of MI5 and MI6 in Relation to Sunni Islamists

The security services in the United Kingdom (MI5 and MI6) were deeply relieved by the fortunate death of Anas al-Liby in America in early 2015. Despite this, the convulsions of his stay in Manchester remains after the recent terrorist attack that killed 22 people in 2017. His death, therefore, was met with sighs of relief in the UK given his trial was about to take place in New York in 2015. After all, MI5 and MI6 are known to have deep links with Anas al-Liby and other international terrorists. Of course, the UK isn’t unique in this area. However, the brutal death of Lee Rigby – and the reality of countless terrorists from this nation being exported to Syria and Iraq – along with the UK Sunni Islamist connection in the brutal murder of a secularist in Bangladesh in 2015 – is further evidence that something is rotten at the heart of the intelligence community. Therefore, the recent barbaric terrorist attack in Manchester in 2017 is a legacy of past government intrigues in Libya – and is a firm reminder of the murkiness of MI5 and MI6.

Anas al-Liby was deemed an al-Qaeda leader in Washington, therefore, he was seized by American forces in the failed state of Libya. The capture of this terrorist in Libya several years ago was met with real fear in the corridors of power in the UK because of murky links to this individual who lived in Manchester. Hence, the recent terrorist attack in Manchester several days ago in 2017 is bringing the ghost of al-Liby back in relation to Sunni Islamic terrorists and the security services of the UK.

The BBC reported about the death of Anas al-Liby by stating, “An alleged al-Qaeda leader has died just days before going on trial in New York over the 1998 US embassy attacks in Africa … He was to stand trial on 12 January over the 1998 embassy attacks, which killed more than 220 people in Kenya and Tanzania.”

Sadly, the Anas al-Liby case – just like the brutal murder of Lee Rigby in the streets of London – is further evidence of mass naivety within the British secret services and this applies to MI5 and MI6. It is known that one of the individuals involved in the barbaric murder of Lee Rigby was targeted to become a recruit of the British secret service. Likewise, Anas al-Liby was not only given political asylum in the UK despite his al-Qaeda links being fully known but the security services also tried to recruit him.

Modern Tokyo Times stated about the Lee Rigby case, “Turning to the security agencies of the UK then it appears that too many are very naive and out of their depth. Also, some members are ignoring certain laws that are meant to protect British nationals. Kenyan police near the border with Somalia, in relation to terrorist charges, held Michael Adebolajo, an Islamist Takfiri fanatic. Yet, instead of having a system that imprisons British nationals who go abroad to kill in the name of Sunni Islam, it appears that the UK welcomes them back with open arms. In order to do this, the 2006 Terrorism Act is often manipulated. Not only this, but MI5 deemed this to be a great opportunity to obtain a possible informer whereby they will pay tax payers money on a person who supports mass hatred towards Christians and non-Muslims.”

Modern Tokyo Times continued by stating, “Now, if you don’t understand the mindset of al-Shabaab in Somalia then this is all and well. However, the security services of the UK and the political elites do. Therefore, despite al-Shabaab in Somalia killing every convert to Christianity that they can find and desecrating Sufi Islamic shrines, it appears to matter little. The al-Shabaab not only beheads Muslim converts to Christianity while praising Allah but they also support stoning women to death. This reality is being glossed over too much and the same applies to Sunni Islamist nations like Saudi Arabia that have good relations with the British government.”

In other words, MI5 and MI6 will go to great lengths in order to recruit individuals that despise the West in order to fulfill the intrigues of the British government. Lee Rigby was butchered in a barbaric way in London – similar to what Takfiri killers in Syria are doing to Alawites, Christians, the Shia, and Sunni Muslims who are loyal to the Syrian government.

This dangerous fiasco is nothing new based on the actions of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United States, United Kingdom – and other Gulf nations – that all supported and trained international jihadists in the 1980s and early 1990s in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The convulsions of these events and the ratlines linking jihadists in Bosnia with September 11 and Madrid continue to plague the world. Despite this, the same players decided to “sleep in the same al-Qaeda, Takfiri, and Salafi bed in Libya” and the same is happening against the secular government of Syria.

In 2002 The Guardian UK media group said, “The Libyan al-Qaeda cell included Anas al-Liby, who remains on the US government’s most wanted list with a reward of $25 million for his capture. He is wanted for his involvement in the African embassy bombings. Al-Liby was with bin Laden in Sudan before the al-Qaeda leader returned to Afghanistan in 1996.”

The same media source says: “Astonishingly, despite suspicions that he was a high-level al-Qaeda operative, al-Liby was given political asylum in Britain and lived in Manchester until May of 2000 when he eluded a police raid on his house and fled abroad. The raid discovered a 180-page al-Qaeda ‘manual for jihad’ containing instructions for terrorist attacks.”

Further down in the same article it states “The Observer can today reveal that the MI6 officers involved in the alleged plot were Richard Bartlett, who has previously only been known under the codename PT16 and had overall responsibility for the operation; and David Watson, codename PT16B. As Shayler’s opposite number in MI6, Watson was responsible for running a Libyan agent, ‘Tunworth’, who was was providing information from within the cell. According to Shayler, MI6 passed £100,000 to the al-Qaeda plotters.”

Therefore, the death of al-Liby was welcomed within the intelligence community and within the corridors of power in the UK because many ratlines now remain hidden – including terrorist circles in Manchester that would come back to haunt this city in 2017. Likewise, the real questions related to the barbaric death of Lee Rigby have all been brushed under the carpet. This reality means that more Gulf petrodollars will spread hatred internally within the UK. Similarly, other Sunni Islamist forces emanating from the UK will kill in distant lands including Bangladesh, Libya, Iraq, and Syria. At the same time, political intrigues against nation states like Syria will continue whereby Western policy objectives and al-Qaeda become interwoven despite both forces seeking different outcomes.

It is this reality – and the fact that al-Qaeda links were tolerated to form in cities like Manchester – that is extremely alarming for British nationals. Given this reality, the recent terrorist attack in Manchester that killed so many young people in 2017 needs to be fully investigated. Likewise, senior politicians and the security services that are opening up nations to al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) based on foreign intrigues must be held accountable. This applies to internal and external deaths that continue to result from these brutal policies.

