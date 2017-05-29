Remembering Beslan and the Targeting of Children: Caucasus Jihadists are Still Killing

Ramzan Khalidov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

On the morning of September 1, 2004, all seemed normal in Beslan in North Ossetia. This part of the Russian Federation was basically a backwater when it came to international news. However, sadly this would soon change because of the actions of Sunni Islamist terrorists that mainly emanated from Chechnya and Ingushetia. Therefore, for three days at the beginning of September in 2004, the name Beslan became internationally famous for all the wrong reasons.

Of course, children in all conflicts become victims because the very nature of war is based on death and brutality. Yet, Beslan is unique based on the utter savagery of the terrorists because children became the prime target. This reality meant that children and adults had to endure psychological torture, the brutal behavior of Sunni Islamic jihadists, and the fear of being killed at any moment. Indeed, one can only imagine the utter desperation felt by children and adults alike – and family members and friends watching events from the outside while their loved ones faced such brutality.

The late B. Raman (Additional Secretary (retd), Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India, New Delhi) stated in 2010 in relation to Chechen terrorism that: “Western skepticism about the Russian evidence regarding the links of the Chechen terrorists with Al Qaeda has been coming in the way of strong action against the Chechen terrorists operating from Pakistani sanctuaries with Saudi money. This skepticism can be compared to the US skepticism over Indian evidence regarding the international dimensions of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LET) and its links with Al Qaeda. Only after the LET killed six US nationals in Mumbai during its sea-borne terrorist strikes in the last week of November, 2008, did the Americans start admitting that the LET had become as dangerous as Al Qaeda. The Chechen terrorists have till now not targeted US nationals and interests. Hence, the US skepticism continues. This is a shortsighted approach and will weaken the war against global jihadi terrorism. The LET did not target Americans till November, 2008. That did not make it any the less dangerous as a terrorist organization. The Chechen terrorists are as ruthless and dangerous as the LET or any other associate of Al Qaeda. The world has to be concerned over their activities before it becomes too late.”

International Caucasus terrorists are still seeking fresh massacres in the Russian Federation and internationally these jihadists are involved in utter barbarity. This notably applies to Syria because many massacres have taken place by jihadists from the Caucasus region. Therefore, while the barbarity of Beslan isn’t being replicated based on the loss of life of so many children in one single event; the virus of Caucasus jihadists is still beheading in Syria and playing a role in Iraq. At the same time, Caucasus jihadists are still threatening the stability of parts of the Southern Russian Federation and the Caucasus region.

It is wrong to state only “terrorism” about Beslan because Caucasus jihadists don’t deem Chechnya or Ingushetia (and other parts of the Caucasus) in multiple contexts based on Islamist ideology. After all, they view the region to be a future Islamist state based on Sharia Islamic law and whereby Christians will be dhimmis at best. Of course, at worse Christians will face the real threat of ISIS mindsets that seek to cleanse all other faith groups. Indeed, Chechens and Caucasus jihadists are butchering minorities in Syria and are involved in sectarian and Takfiri intrigues in Iraq. Therefore, the Beslan massacre based on taking children hostages and then offering them to be slaughtered in such numbers was a brutal Islamist jihadist reality. This brutal Caucasus Islamist jihadist movement continues to behead in modern day Syria alongside other international jihadists.

Vojin Joksimovich, the author of The Revenge of the Prophet, states: “In order for the Western world to counter, and conceivably eradicate, the onslaught of Islamic terrorism, the root causes must be addressed.”

Vojin Joksimovich continues: “this has not been the case” because “The most pressing underlying root cause is the Saudi Wahhabi-led petrodollar hegemony over the Islamic world” and this cancer is still spreading death and peddling massive indoctrination.

The same author continues about Gulf petrodollars by stating: “The Wahhabis, or Wahhabists, make use of these windfall profits primarily for proselytism purposes. However, a modest percentage goes to the terrorist arm of the Wahhabi movement, i.e. Al Qaeda and other similar terrorist organizations in the Islamic world. It is imperative to starve these terrorist organizations of financial resources and recruits.”

In another article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated “Sunni Islamic jihadists from all over the world are flocking to Syria and clearly NATO Turkey is “pimping itself out” in order to enable Islamist to enter the north of this country. At the same time, Gulf petrodollars are helping to arm international jihadists against secular Syria alongside spreading Islamist indoctrination by manipulating charities, refugee camps and by spreading media propaganda throughout the Middle East. The Chechen and Caucasus Islamist angle is also increasing and given the notoriety of Chechen fighters then clearly the allies of America are enabling this to happen – this applies to Turkey and Georgia.”

Returning back to Beslan then clearly this barbaric terrorist event will never be forgotten. However, sadly the same barbarity within the mindset of Islamic jihadists in the Caucasus region is now being exported to Syria and much further afield. Indeed, the murky role of Georgia and NATO Turkey in the ratlines of international jihadists emanating from the Caucasus region also needs to be investigated alongside the intrigues of powerful Gulf and NATO powers that utilize all that is evil in this world.

