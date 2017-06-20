Kosovo Serbs need a fair ICJ decision to break the Kosovo Diktat: Pointer of Burkina Faso and Niger

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Burkina Faso and Niger – a model for the Serbs of Kosovo?



The two West African nations of Burkina Faso and Niger both fully endorsed the border decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2013. According to both nations, they were pleased by the decision of the ICJ because you have no winner or loser. Instead, Burkina Faso and Niger can focus on the future whereby a genuine border will now apply between both nations.

In Kosovo, the bias of leading nations including America and the United Kingdom is clear for all. After all, the Kosovo Albanians got everything despite not being internationally recognized by all nations. This reality violates many international laws and the same applies to the intervention in the first place based on anti-Serbian propaganda. Hence, unlike Serbia, Burkina Faso and Niger gained equally based on losing part of their territory in a diplomatic fashion.

Tensions over the border between Burkina Faso and Niger date back to 1927 based on the legacy of France. Ironically, the same France is still meddling negatively in the affairs of Libya, Syria, and other nations. Also, France recognized Kosovo despite many violations of international law and in the knowledge of the eradication of Orthodox Christian heritage and civilization.

Turning back to Burkina Faso and Niger, then tensions erupted in 2006 based on respective security forces and the confusion over the border region. At the same time, custom officials in both nations were unsure about the real demarcation zone. Therefore, instead of turning to conflict – or involving themselves in destabilization policies – both Burkina Faso and Niger turned to the ICJ court to resolve the issue.

Serbs of Kosovo

In Kosovo, the Serbian Orthodox Christian community and other minorities had no court to decide fairly about the rights and wrongs of the Kosovo diktat. Once more, Orthodox Christians were treated like second-class citizens in their own homeland in the Balkans. The mirror being Northern Cyprus where Turkey isn’t being forced to leave after invading several decades ago – nor is Turkey being held accountable for erasing Orthodox Christianity on several fronts in northern Cyprus. The upshot of this is the murder of vast numbers of Orthodox Christians in Kosovo on the watch of America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, based on pogroms after the ending of the conflict. This also applies to the destruction of Orthodox Christian churches, monasteries, architecture, the names of places, and even graveyards have been emptied and violated by Kosovo Albanians. Today the land of Kosovo is a ghetto for the majority of minorities and meanwhile this part of the former Yugoslavia is now a narcotics paradise with high unemployment and criminal chains linking several European nations.

Vojin Joksimovich commented in an article titled Bare-Handed Kosovo Serbs Battle NATO, published by Modern Tokyo Times, that “On September 16 (2011) deputy mayor of Zvecan, Miodrag Acic, visited the UNMIK office in Zvecan to discuss the present crisis. Acic stated that Serbs have clearly defined who they are, born in the Serbian Province of Kosovo and Metohija, not so-called Kosovars, with a rich identity of more than 1500 years old and who have a love of their culture, language, and traditions. Serbs have survived all of the invasions and occupations that befell them in the last 1500 years. Serbian culture and heritage is all over Kosovo despite the fact that Albanians are trying to destroy it. He pointed out to a lack of toponyms, whose origins could be found in the Albanian language. There are, however, Islamic and Turkish toponyms due to the 500-year occupation. Now the Kosovo Albanians with help from US/NATO, with a disproportional use of force, are trying to steal our history, our toponyms, our land, our language and are making the last try to expel of us. Acic pointed out and named international officers who side with the Albanians and disregard international law and use instead the Kanun of Leke Dukagjini, set of traditional Albanian codes.”

The embattled Serbs of Kosovo are witnessing their “Orthodox Christian Jerusalem” being Islamized and Albanianized. Hence, they would be amazed by the even-handed approach of the ICJ when it came to Burkina Faso and Niger. After all, for Orthodox Christian Serbs they have seen the bias of major international institutions that forgave – and ignored – many Muslim and Catholic war criminals against them during the convulsions of Bosnia, Croatia, and Kosovo (Serbia). In other words, where was the international outcry when Serbian Orthodox Christians from Krajina, Kosovo, and parts of Bosnia were being cleansed?

The Justice Minister of Niger during the ICJ agreement, Marou Amadou, told AFP that “I think that the court sliced up the territory fairly….We gain a little in the North, we lose a bit in the South. Both countries win out because there’s no more border dispute.”

Likewise, Jerome Bougouma, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Territorial Administrative and Security during the ICJ agreement, commented that “We are parting as good friends, very good friends.”

For the Kosovo Serbs and other minorities, just like for Serbia itself with regards to the European Union, it is one diktat after another. Therefore, only when Serbia bows down to nations that violated the sovereignty of the former Yugoslavia – and accept their servitude to all and sundry – will this nation be allowed to join the European table with the nod of Germany. Ironically, the Serbs in history fought against the invading Islamic invasions of Ottoman Turkey and against Nazi Germany. However, the real winners in the Balkans are the former fascist states of Germany and Croatia (Bosnian Muslim SS Units) – and Turkey which still denies the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Christian holocaust that led to millions being killed in the early twentieth century – and equally modern day Turkey denies the negative colonial reality in the Balkans that was implemented by countless Ottoman leaders throughout history.

In this sense, the Orthodox Christian Serbs are being punished for “fighting on the right side of history.” Hence, whoever says history is dead should only look at the conspiracies against the Serbs of the Balkans since the early 1990s and which continues to persist in 2017. Therefore, while justice can be found in Burkina Faso and Niger, the same can’t be said about the ongoing diktat in Kosovo whereby the Serbs – and other minorities – must keep a low profile in order to just survive the consequences of major Western powers and the intrigues of Turkey. Given this reality, the Kosovo Serbs at least warrant the goodwill of the ICJ to unify Kosovo Serbian concentrated areas and geopolitical linkages to Serbia. Similarly, important Orthodox Christian heritage sites and monasteries must be self-governed throughout Kosovo.

