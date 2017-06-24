Uganda needs Support from ongoing South Sudan Refugee Crisis: United Kingdom and Church of England

Uganda needs Support from ongoing South Sudan Refugee Crisis: The United Kingdom and Church of England

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ongoing crisis in South Sudan is witnessing a major refugee crisis for Uganda. Hence, while pledges to assist Uganda have been forthcoming, many pledges made have fallen woefully below expectations. Therefore, Antonio Guterres, the chief of the United Nations (UN), is appealing to the international community to assist Uganda during this very difficult period, in order to help refugees fleeing South Sudan.

Ironically, while nations including Germany have taken in many “fake refugees” who are economic migrants, instead of assisting Christians fleeing parts of the Middle East, the Yazidis who face a Sunni Islamist genocide at the hands of ISIS (Islamic State), the Shia who suffer greatly at the hands of Sunni Islamists or institutional Sunni discrimination – the same can be said of neglecting “real refugees” in nations including the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan. Given this reality, the nation of Uganda needs international support because currently, this nation is helping approximately one million refugees – many who are extremely poor and who feel abandoned.

Guterres is openly appealing to the international community to assist Uganda because the crisis in South Sudan is neglected and under funded. Indeed, the chief of the UN is stressing that the refugee crisis emanating from South Sudan is the biggest crisis since the barbaric events that engulfed Rwanda in 1994.

In a past Modern Tokyo Times article it was stated, “In South Sudan, the mainly Animist and Christian civilian population are in dire need of economic and international support. Unlike mainly male economic migrants reaching Europe who insist on residing in nations like Germany, the poor in South Sudan are only just surviving. This is based on the tragic consequences linked to war and the natural environment. Therefore, it is the invisible people in nations like South Sudan that need international support and the possibility of a fresh life in Europe. At the same time, the colonial legacy of the United Kingdom and the shared civilization that links the Church of England means that assimilation is extremely achievable.”

It is abundantly clear that ties exist between South Sudan and the United Kingdom based on past history. At the same time, the Church of England – and other Christian denominations – in South Sudan could pave the way for immediate assistance. After all, when Animists and Christians in South Sudan faced Sunni Islamization in recent history, the various Christian churches were on the frontline in fighting back against religious persecution and Arab-Islamic slavery. Hence, the common ties of culture, history, religion, and other factors, should result in the United Kingdom – and the Church of England – in assisting fleeing refugees from South Sudan to Uganda. At the same time, the United Kingdom should take in vast numbers of refugees from South Sudan based on past ties, with the Church of England playing a pivotal role a local level.

The commissioner for humanitarian aid of the European Union, Christo Stylianides, says, “The lives of many South Sudanese hang in the balance, threatened by brutal violence, famine and hardship… Peace in South Sudan is out of reach, unfortunately. There can be no military solution.”

Modern Tokyo Times said in the past, “It appears that the mainly Animists and Christians of South Sudan are being marginalized based on issues related to poverty and limited media coverage. After all, it is clear that most people blighted by poverty and war in South Sudan are unable to reach nations like Germany because they lack economic resources to escape endless poverty and war. Therefore, it is galling to see mainly economic male migrants reaching Europe while genuine refugees need real international support and for doors to be opened for them.”

Overall, The United Kingdom should do more to support the people of South Sudan. This reality is based on the colonial legacy and shared ties of religious faith that flows through the Anglican Christian community of both nations. In other words, the United Kingdom should open the doors to the mainly Animist and Christian people of South Sudan – while assisting Uganda along with the international community to a much greater extent.

