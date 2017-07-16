The Russian Federation and Iran should put pressure on Turkey to leave Syria

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation needs to focus on the ulterior motives of President Erdogan of Turkey in relation to Syria. In recent times the Russian Federation and Turkey have tried to restart a tense relationship that frayed because of the deeds of Erdogan. However, comments by Erdogan towards the government of Syria highlights the danger of trusting the current leader of Turkey.

Unbelievably, modern day Turkey is arresting all and sundry internally based on the authoritarian nature of Erdogan. At the same time, the Kurds are facing the wrath of this unstable leader because he chops and changes at the drop of a hat.

Iran, just like the Russian Federation, is focused on shoring up central forces in Syria. Also, political elites in Tehran are heavily involved in stabilizing Iraq from the menace of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Yet, just like Turkey’s negative involvement in Syria, the same nation believes that it can enter Iraq without the consent of the central government of this nation. In other words, NATO Turkey is behaving like a rogue state of the highest – after all, the same nation is still occupying Northern Cyprus after many decades.

Erdogan last year stated, “We are there to end the rule of the cruel Assad, who has been spreading state terror.”



However, Turkey is an open conduit for international terrorists under Erdogan. Hence, this nation is spreading sectarianism to regional nations – while introducing state terror internally aimed at alleged plotters and the usual Kurdish scapegoats. Indeed, in the last few months, it is clear that more people have been sent to prison in NATO Turkey than any other nation in the world (North Korea must be wondering if being a NATO member equates to a free pass).

It is high time for the Russian Federation, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, to treat Turkey negatively because this nation is propping up various Sunni sectarian forces and the usual mercenaries who kill for money. In other words, at various times ISIS, the Free Syrian Army, al-Nusra, and a plethora of sectarian forces, have been utilized by Turkey under the leadership of Erdogan. Therefore, this nation that is spreading regional instability needs to be sent back to its own country based on constant meddling.

