Trump administration in fresh anti-Russia rhetoric: Russian Federation and the Baltics

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation under President Vladimir Putin is increasingly disillusioned by the posturing of elements within the administration of President Donald Trump. Indeed, not only is anti-Russian Federation rhetoric a reality within parts of the Trump administration, it is nigh on impossible to understand who to communicate with because people come and go regularly. Therefore, despite the feeling that Trump is open to the Russian Federation, the reality is that his hands are tied and it seems that Trump can’t formulate his own policy towards this nation.

Given this reality, it now appears that Putin is resigned to accepting perennial anti-Russian Federation rhetoric from various individuals within the Trump administration. Hence, words by the United States Vice-President, Mike Pence, aimed at installing more scaremongering towards the Russian Federation in the Baltics, is part and parcel of the corridors of power in Washington.

Pence stated in Estonia, “An attack on one of us is an attack on us all.”

The Vice-President continued, “A strong and united Nato is more necessary today than at any point since the collapse of communism a quarter-century ago… And no threat looms larger in the Baltic states than the specter of aggression from your unpredictable neighbor to the east.”

In a parallel universe, you would believe that China, Iran, North Korea, and the Russian Federation had military bases, hardware, and endless military build-ups in the immediate geopolitical space of America in the nations of Canada and Mexico. Of course, this reality doesn’t exist despite the endless rhetoric and posturing coming out of America towards alleged foes. On the contrary, it is America via NATO in Europe and having military bases in Japan, South Korea, and parts of the Gulf that are encroaching on alleged enemies. Indeed, this reality even applies when Iran helped keep ISIS (Islamic State – IS) at bay from taking the capital of Iraq and then pushing ISIS back – with assistance from an array of forces, including the role of America. Yet, despite this, the same mindsets still persist in the corridors of power in Washington, therefore, the Russian Federation is now giving up hope on the Trump administration.

Pavel Felgenhauer in The Jamestown Foundation reports, ““Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the top Russian diplomat in charge of US-Russian relations, accused enemies of Russia in the United States of deliberately worsening relations. Moscow will now treat Washington “as a source of danger,” continued Ryabkov. At the same time, bad Russophobes in Washington, according to Ryabkov, want to undermine the decision-making power of the Trump administration (TASS, July 26).”

Turning to the Baltics, the BBC says, “The Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – all achieved independence as a result of the break-up of the Soviet Union… They have grown increasingly wary of Russia since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014…”

Of course, the issue of Crimea is extremely complex given the size of the Russian population, history, and other factors. Similarly, anti-Russian rhetoric in Kiev by Ukrainian nationalists ignored the genuine fears of Russian majority areas after political intrigues in this nation. Yet, instead of resetting the clock – an issue that needs to be taken seriously by both Moscow and Washington respectively – and in tandem – the opposite is happening.

Pence stated, “Under President Donald Trump, the United States of America rejects any attempt to use force, threats, intimidation, or malign influence in the Baltic states or against any of our treaty allies.”

Therefore, with Pence reaffirming America’s resolve towards supporting Baltic nations against any possible aggression from the Russian Federation, it is the continuation of rhetoric towards the corridors of power in Moscow. Hence, one can imagine the same type of rhetoric during the visit of Pence to the nation of Georgia in the Caucasus region.

