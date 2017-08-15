Suspected Sunni Islamist Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

Omar Abdullah Ismail and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Suspected Sunni Islamist terrorists have killed at least 18 people in a cafe attack in the capital of Burkina Faso. The brutal terrorist attack took place inside a cafe that was filled with local people and foreign nationals.

Sadly, the recent terrorist attack happened in an area not too far away from another brutal massacre that took place on another cafe in January 2016. Hence, it is clear that terrorists seek to sow discord and fear in Burkina Faso.

The BBC reports, “For nearly two years now northern Mali’s terrorist challenge has grown into a regional problem, with attacks by al-Qaeda affiliates in Burkina Faso, Niger and Ivory Coast.”

Not surprisingly, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso stressed strongly that terrorists would not defeat the people of this nation. At the same time, regional nations and France are fully aware of the threat of terrorism that blights the region. Therefore, France is in the vanguard of supporting the regional nations of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

The Guardian reports, “Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in west Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It appeared to have escaped the worst of the wave of Islamist militant violence that has swept other parts of west Africa and the Sahel in recent years, including neighboring Mali, but has been increasingly targeted by militant groups since 2015.”

Kaboré said the terrorist attack is “a despicable attack that has Ouagadougou in mourning.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/14/terror-attack-restaurant-burkina-faso-many-dead

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-40920338

