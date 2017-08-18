Sunni Islamist Terrorist attack in Barcelona kills many in the heart of Catalonia

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamist terrorism is a growing reality in Europe based on the changing religious demographics of many major cities and Takfiri ratlines that spread hatred towards non-Muslims and minority Muslim groups alike. This Sunni Islamist Takfiri faith is spreading terrorist mayhem to many nations throughout parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Hence, European nations are now increasingly becoming soft targets based on muddled domestic policies of naïve political elites in nations including Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Given the above reality, then the latest terrorist attack to hit Barcelona in the heart of Catalonia isn’t a surprise. In other words, the recent spate of terrorist attacks – and failed terrorist attacks based on the prevention policies of various European security networks – in several European nations can now include Spain.

Of course, Europe isn’t immune from past indigenous terrorist groups including ETA and the IRA in Spain and Northern Ireland respectively. However, in recent times the main force of terrorism in Europe is based on Sunni Islamic terrorism that seeks to sow divisions and to ignite an indigenous backlash to further its cause of hatred.

Turning back to the terrorist attack in Barcelona, then it is known that at least 12 people have perished. Sadly, this figure may increase because approximately 80 people remain injured, many seriously.

The New York Times reports, “The driver of a van plowed into a crowd enjoying a peaceful, sunny afternoon on a pedestrianized stretch of Barcelona’s most famous street on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and leaving 80 others lying bloodied on the pavement amid wrecked kiosks, in what Spanish authorities said was a terrorist attack. Two men have been arrested.”

Immediately after it became clear that a terrorist attack had taken place in Barcelona, the police warned people to avoid Las Ramblas and the surrounding area of the Plaza de Cataluña. This was followed by security forces closing metro stations and the local train network in the area of immediate concern.

Spain knows full well the trauma of Sunni Islamic terrorism because in 2004 a brutal terrorist attack targeting commuter trains hit Madrid. This resulted in the deaths of 191 people and vast numbers of injured civilians. Yet, in recent times, Belgium, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, have been targeted.

President Donald Trump of America said, “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help.”

In the hours and days that follow the same words of “unity, love, and togetherness” will flow like a politically correct mantra. Yet, just like Saudi Arabia bans all non-Muslim holy places and persecutes the Shia, these nice words of brotherly love are wearing thin. After all, the reality is very different. Therefore, the recent terrorist attack to hit Barcelona by Sunni Islamists merely follows on from similar massacres in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, and other nations, in the last few days and weeks.

