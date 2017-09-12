IVF accounts for roughly 5 percent of all births in Japan: Room for Improvement

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The extremely low birth rate in Japan is a worrying reality for this nation. Hence, any signs of positivity are welcomed when it comes to this complex topic. Therefore, a welcomed survey by the Japanese Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), regarding 2015, states that roughly 5 percent of all babies came into existence based on in vitro fertilization (IVF).

One noticeable statistic needed to increase the figure from 5 percent is the need for couples to seek IVF assistance at an earlier age. For example, women from the age 40 and upward, account for approximately 40 percent of all ladies seeking to become pregnant. However, sadly, only 9.1 percent of women aged 40 succeeded and by the age of 42 this figure falls to 4.5 percent.

In other words, it is essential for couples that need IVF support to seek this treatment at an earlier age. Issues related to greater awareness, economic support from the central government, family preparation counseling, and other important areas, must be enhanced in order to increase the overall success rate.

For example, according to the findings by the JSOG, women aged 35 have an 18.4 percent chance of conceiving. In other words, greater attention is needed to encourage couples to seek support at an earlier age. If this happens, along with further advancement in IVF treatment, then the figure of all births related to IVF will further increase.

It is known that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to increase the birth rate to 1.8 per by early 2026. Currently, the figure is hovering in the 1.44 to 1.45 range but hope abounds that at least IVF is leading to some solace. Therefore, the need to fund IVF treatment to a greater extent for younger couples – while focusing on increasing advancements in IVF treatment – is essential to increasing the low birthrate.

Likewise, the government of Japan must focus on subsidizing mortgage relief, reducing the costs of bringing up children, providing greater economic assistance for parents who both work, helping single parents, and other essential areas. Similarly, greater family awareness is needed and erasing the stresses of work for many individuals who do enormous overtime work.

