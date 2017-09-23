English Landscape Art by Japanese Artist: Nature, Old Christian Church, and Spirit of Shinto

Sawako Utsumi is a Japanese contemporary artist who fuses aspects of Japanese art with European art along with her own individualism. Her art pieces that focus on a laburnum tree and Blackley Forest in the city of Manchester fit eloquently with her watercolor of a Christian Church in Brailsford, Derbyshire. This is based on the connection of the color yellow in two art pieces, the essence of delightful flowers, and the mysterious Shinto angle that means so much to Utsumi. Therefore, the landscapes of England come alive in these stunning paintings by Utsumi.

Interestingly, yellow in the Shinto faith denotes sacredness and one can’t escape the power of this color in both paintings. Given this reality, the art piece Brailsford Church in Splendid Nature is focused on the sacred but within the Christian faith.

The art piece titled the Laburnum Tree in Splendid Isolation equally highlights the natural beauty of nature. Indeed, for individuals who adore the laburnum tree, then while the original is located in northwest England, the tree itself could be in various parts of this nation. Immediately, the adorable laburnum tree in this art piece hits the individual because people who love this species will have vivid memories of bygone times.

In her other oil painting, titled the Hidden Gem of Blackley Forest in Manchester, the adorable natural landscape hits all the right buttons. Indeed, the other art piece, titled Laburnum Tree in Splendid Isolation, is also based in the same part of North Manchester. However, despite Blackley Forest and Heaton Park sharing the same environment and being within a few minutes walking distance, it is true to say that Blackley Forest is a genuine “Hidden Gem.” After all, you rarely see many people relaxing in this less known part of Manchester despite Blackley Forest being extremely beautiful and blessed with a rich natural habitat for animals, birds, various species of trees, and plants. Also, Utsumi focuses on the natural beauty of the River Irk that flows into the River Irwell in central Manchester.

Turning back to the delightful Brailsford Christian Church in stunning Derbyshire, then Utsumi fuses the sacred with nature. Naturally – from a Shinto point of view – nature and sacredness are part and parcel of this world. Therefore, for the artist Utsumi – despite the landscape and religious setting being extremely different in Japan – she equally feels at home when visiting and seeing delightful Christian churches in Derbyshire.

Overall, the art of Utsumi fuses many themes and ideas that are often hidden to the viewer based on her own upbringing. Yet, even without this angle, the art itself works astonishingly well based on the landscapes and angle of nature in both art pieces. On top of this, the color yellow creates an eloquent and gentle reality irrespective of the meaning of sacredness in Shintoism.

Book Review: Sawako Utsumi and her Kindred Spirit

European and Japanese Art: Buddhism, Christianity, Landscapes, Rinpa, Shintoism, Ukiyo-e, and Dutch Masters

