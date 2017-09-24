China hints that Japan should focus on Dialogue towards North Korea: China and Russia

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China and the Russian Federation are increasingly concerned by the bellicose rhetoric and actions of the leaders of the United States and North Korea. Equally, political elites in Beijing seek Japan to focus on dialogue rather than appearing more obsessed with the sanctions approach. Therefore, China is hoping to stem the tide of regional distrust by seeking a “double freeze” approach in tandem with the Russian Federation.

The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, made it abundantly clear to his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, that solely drumming up the sanctions angle – without focusing robustly on dialogue – will further exacerbate the situation. Indeed, China is fearful that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might play the anti-North Korean card based on affinities with President Donald Trump of America, and because of recent weaknesses internally within the Abe administration.

At the same time, China is putting pressure on North Korea to pull back from the abyss. After all, it is equally essential that political elites in America and North Korea tone down their respective political rhetoric. Similarly, both nations need to refrain from taking the military angle to the edge because this approach can only lead to death and destruction.

Wang told his Japanese counterpart, “If the Japanese side only talks about sanctions and does not bring up talks, or even goes against talks, it will be seen as contravening Security Council resolutions.”

China and the Russian Federation understand the international approach to North Korea based on even tougher U.N. (United Nations) sanctions. Despite this, both nations seek a return to genuine talks between all vested parties and a “double freeze” to calm the situation.

Therefore, China wants Japan to play a constructive role despite the ill-advised military testing of North Korean missiles over Northern Japan. Hence, China wants the Abe administration to seek an approach that considers the China and Russian Federation approach. If not, then North Korea will further up the hatchet towards all nations deemed hostile – even if Japan isn’t openly hostile in a military sense apart from the American bases angle.

Modern Tokyo Times in a past article reported, “This “double freeze” relates to a plan formulated by China and the Russian Federation, whereby related players would abide by conditions that would reduce tensions. In other words, political and military elites in Pyongyang would abide by putting a freeze on its missile tests – while the governments of America and South Korea would relent on major military exercises by imposing a genuine moratorium.”

Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, said, “If this double freezing finally takes place, then we can sit down and start from the very beginning – to sign a paper which will stress respect for the sovereignty of all those parties involved, including North Korea”

http://moderntokyotimes.com/?p=7602

