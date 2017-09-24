Poetry – The kingfisher dies
I walked around this world in a haze
Not knowing, nor seeking, the falsehood of another faith or culture
After all, the kingfisher flew and dived
Then a patter could be felt
It was like the greatest mountain unspoiled by this brutal world
Suddenly, my heart danced to another tune
All around time seemed to stand still
Ghosts of family members, young and old, seemed static and in a new dream
Yet, the unspoiled mountain couldn’t take one day of the strongest heat
Then suddenly, the kingfisher died
Blood began to emerge and waiting for me to unite
Yet, nothing left, nothing to unite, all beauty had gone and faded
by Lee Jay Walker
https://fineartamerica.com/featured/hidden-gem-of-blackley-forest-in-manchester-sawako-utsumi.html Hidden Gem of Blackley Forest by Sawako Utsumi
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times
PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes
Profile