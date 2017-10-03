Poetry – No grave, no name, just my dust to fly away!
One by one people fade away
Another step, another day
Nothing left apart from dismay
The patter of young feet ending so young
To the older generation melting away
Hence, I have little to say
Even my memory is fragmented
Time doesn’t heal; it merely makes everything further away
Until my time to fade away
No grave, no name, just my dust to fly away!
Lee Jay Walker
