Poetry – No grave, no name, just my dust to fly away!

One by one people fade away

Another step, another day

Nothing left apart from dismay

The patter of young feet ending so young

To the older generation melting away

Hence, I have little to say

Even my memory is fragmented

Time doesn’t heal; it merely makes everything further away

Until my time to fade away

No grave, no name, just my dust to fly away!

Lee Jay Walker

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-whispers-in-respect-of-lowry-sawako-utsumi.html

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes