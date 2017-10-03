Las Vegas hit by terror after mass slaughter: 59 dead and 23 firearms in hotel room



Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

It is extremely mind-boggling to non-Americans how a nation can enable anybody to arm themselves to the teeth, with some of the most deadly firearms on this earth. Of course, it is known that many Europeans fled to America in past history in order to escape the brutality of standing armies. However, this is far from allowing individuals to muster a huge arsenal of weapons without having any alarm bells ringing in modern America.

President Donald Trump said the barbaric killer who slaughtered so many innocents in Las Vegas was “a sick man, a demented man.” It is difficult to disagree with Trump. Yet, surely the system of allowing one individual to buy so many military arms is equally “demented?”

The New York Times reports, “A lone gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino had smashed the windows of his suite with a hammer, taken aim at a crowd of 22,000 people, and committed one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history. Late on Monday, law enforcement officials said they still had no idea what the motive was.”

Currently, it is known that 59 people were killed in the terror attack that hit people in Las Vegas. At the same time, over 500 people remain injured to varying degrees. Hence, the horrendous attack that spread carnage and terror to people attending a music festival is beyond any comprehension.

Equally beyond comprehension, is how one single individual could take 23 firearms into a hotel without any knowledge – or sense of hotel security – to his room, in order for this barbaric killer (name of the evil person isn’t worthy to mention) to fulfill his plans of mass slaughter?

It is known that another 19 firearms have been found at the home of the deranged killer who spread terror to people enjoying a music concert in Las Vegas. Hence, the barbaric killer had at least 42 firearms and other forms of devices to kill. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Las Vegas said, “additional firearms, some explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo, along with some electronic devices we’re evaluating at this point.”

The debate over the right to carry arms is obviously an internal issue for the people of America. After all, the reasons behind the Constitution supporting individuals to defend themselves against “standing armies,” from a historical point of view, are extremely noble and revolutionary. However, even avid supporters of the Gun Lobby must acknowledge that to tolerate people building up a mass arsenal of weapons – without any red flags being raised – is beyond justification and comprehension. Indeed, individuals need equal Constitutional protection from the power of the central state, and from deranged individuals who can plot mass murder based on a system that is betraying ordinary American citizens.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooting-live-updates.html

