Russian Federation accuses America of assisting ISIS movements entering Syria

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation is accusing America of reducing its air strikes on ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in Iraq, in order to weaken the position of the Syrian armed forces. Of course, the issue isn’t singular because the hope of working with the administration of President Donald Trump of America isn’t materializing. On the contrary, the situation is fraying irrespective if this is continuing sanctions, the Ukraine issue, THAAD in South Korea, war-mongering comments by the leaders of America and North Korea respectively, NATO intrigues along the geopolitical concerns of the Russian Federation, and an array of other factors including comments about Iran by Trump.

Hence, with the Syrian armed forces and allies of central forces in a stronger position than at any other time since outside nations meddled into the affairs of this sovereign nation, then elites in Moscow are suspicious by the murky deeds of America towards ISIS. This applies to ISIS terrorists and sectarians entering Syria in greater numbers from Iraq.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Federation Defense Ministry, said, “Everyone sees that the U.S.-led coalition is pretending to fight Islamic State, above all in Iraq, but continuing to allegedly fight Islamic State in Syria actively for some reason.”

Of course, the fear in Syria is that several nations seek to create buffer zones aimed at strengthening their respective positions. For example, the nations of America, Israel, and Turkey all have ulterior motives in order to weaken central forces and prevent the unity of this nation. Hence, Turkey plays the anti-Kurdish card and its alleged concern about terrorism (Turkey is the open conduit for international Sunni Takfiris entering Syria, military arms reaching various sectarian and Sunni Islamist forces, and clandestine deeds of various international security agencies); Israel plays the Iran and Hezbollah card that reads well in Saudi Arabia; and America hopes to maintain a permanent weakened Syria until a political leader can be found that plays the Washington tune in the future. Not surprisingly, the Russian Federation is alarmed by the continuing intrigues of outside nations because the time is set to push back various sectarian and terrorist forces in Syria.

Konashenkov said, “The main thing preventing the final defeat of ISIL (ISIS) in Syria is not the terrorists’ military capability but support and pandering to them by American colleagues.”

Voices in the Russian Federation note that recent major attacks by ISIS against the armed forces of Syria emanate within a zone around At-Tanf. This region applies to the border areas of Syria and Jordan and within reach of an important military garrison being utilized by America and fellow allies. Hence, the suspicion is extremely strong and given the ties between Jordan and the United Kingdom then obvious links are being made with other nations.

Konashenkov continued, “The actions of the Pentagon and the coalition demand an explanation. Is their change of tack a desire to complicate as much as they can the Syrian army’s operation, backed by the Russian air force, to take back Syrian territory to the east of the Euphrates?”

Accusations aimed at America and allies of this nation also point out that ISIS terrorists are being given the opportunity to leave Iraq. The intention being the slowing up of the Syrian army and putting more obstacles in the way of the Russian Federation. At the same time, by leaving corridors open to ISIS in Iraq, then full responsibility will be put on Moscow to solve the fresh crisis. Likewise, America will continue to support various proxy forces in Syria against ISIS in order to extend spheres of influence – while the armed forces of Syria will be dragged down by new ISIS fighters entering areas of concern.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-russia-usa/russia-accuses-u-s-of-pretending-to-fight-islamic-state-in-syria-iraq-idUSKBN1CF0KN

http://www.military.com/daily-news/2017/10/04/russian-military-accuses-us-upporting-isis-group.html

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes