Poetry – Saffron Robes in Myanmar seek to escape the reality of history!

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Buddha walked and gently guided from afar

Then the sword of jihad cut down the tree of knowledge

Within generations, the Buddhists, Hindus, Nestorians, and Zoroastrians had to flee

Yet, for the forces of Zoroaster, only chains awaited

In time, the Saffron Robes were also beaten, beheaded, and turned into the Afghan dust

Despite this, the West is playing the tune of Mecca with the new Holy See in order to renew another Hindu Kush

Hence, the mirror of history is closing against the modern tree

Now it is rocks and stones for apostates and c’est la vie

However, some Buddhists in Myanmar can openly see the Alawite and Yazidi repetition – that may happen to you and me?

Therefore, the Green Flag of Sunni Islam and the British seek a new discourse

Just like mother India cut into three the Hindus of Myanmar face the fate of Pakistan

So new treachery abounds just like the Kosovo Serbs became a fading Orthodox Christian shadow in a world that is so narrow

Reports ramp up the anti-Buddhist agenda that all non-Muslims must surrender

Iran is caught up in an illusion for the Shia await the same Takfiri sword

Therefore, the British conspire with the Sunni Green Flag against the Saffron Robes so that subjugation can spread around the globe

Hence, may the abandoned God of the Trinity merge with the Saffron Robes of Myanmar from afar – before we all face one last hurrah!

