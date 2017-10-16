Sunni Islamist terrorist attack kills at least 230 people in Somalia

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamic terrorists targeting the capital of this nation have killed at least 230 people in Somalia. Of course, in recent times the flow of blood in Mogadishu is all too familiar and the same applies to other parts of this nation. However, even by the barbarity of Sunni Islamic terrorism in Somalia, this brutal bomb attack is without parallel since al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) began its “year zero Islamist war of attrition.”

According to various reports, the bomb attack took place in a busy part of Mogadishu. Apparently, a lorry was laden with explosives and then detonated near a hotel in order to kill in vast numbers.

Reuters reports, “Police said a truck bomb exploded outside a hotel in the K5 intersection that is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks, flattening several buildings and setting dozens of vehicles on fire. “

However, while the death count was mounting up another Sunni Islamist terrorist attack took place in the district of Medina in Mogadishu. Hence, while reports stress that 230 people have perished, it seems likely that the final death toll will increase further.

At the moment, it is widely believed that al-Shabaab is linked to the terrorist attack – either directly under the control of al-Shabaab or by assisting another Sunni Islamist terrorist group. Either way, forces that seek to turn Somalia into “year zero” will be emboldened by the carnage they created.

America condemned the brutal terrorist attack. Hence, the United States Mission to Somalia commented, “ Such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism.”

In the past, the al-Shabaab killed apostates to Christianity and stoned women to death based on the Sunni Islamist Takfiri mindset of this brutal terrorist group. Also, Christians in Northern Kenya have faced the same Sunni Islamist sword. Therefore, it is essential that regional nations work together in order to erase various Sunni Islamist Takfiri terrorist groups.

