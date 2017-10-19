Prime Minister Abe of Japan in confident mood prior to the Election

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Unlike the leader of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, it appears that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan took the bull by the horns in order to re-galvanize his faltering leadership. Of course, the election for the House of Representatives isn’t until Sunday. Therefore, nothing is ever set in stone but all Japanese media circulations are predicting an extremely strong showing for the current leader of this nation.

In other words, despite the scandals related to Abe and a sense of his “aloofness” towards the ordinary person in the street, he fully took the initiative against weak opposition parties and the crisis in North Korea. Hence, the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito appear set to maintain the power dynamics of Japan.

Abe, sensing the disarray of all leading opposition parties – and knowing the limitations of the newly created Kibo no To (Party of Hope) given the haste of its creation – decided to bay for blood once he declared the election. This can be seen by his focus on promising to care for the elderly and giving fresh hope to the younger generation. All this is a far cry from negative media attention earlier this year and a plummeting rating of his leadership.

Modern Tokyo Times last month said, “Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan appeared to be on the wane based on internal issues inside the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and scandals related to him. Hence, the Abe administration suffered humiliation during the recent election in Tokyo and his ratings were plummeting. On top of this, certain bigwigs within the LDP began to raise voices. However, the crisis on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea’s missiles flying over Northern Japan means that a fresh momentous is building once more for Abe.”

Since the above comment by Modern Tokyo Times, it is clear that Abe’s momentum is increasing. At the same time, opposition political parties are floundering for various factors.

Abe immediately declared his “human resources development revolution” once he declared the election. He said, with great fanfare, “We will turn Japan’s social security system into one that responds to all generations by boldly diverting policy resources to resolve the two major concerns – child rearing and (elderly) nursing care – that working generations confront.”

Of course, until the final result is declared then nothing should ever be taken for granted. Yet, if projections are correct, then a two-thirds majority seems obtainable for the LDP and the junior Komeito political party.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes