Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal people can’t trust ARSA and Bengali Muslim objectives in Myanmar

Murad Makhmudov, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamic terrorists belonging to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army have broken any hope of a relatively peaceful coexistence in Rakhine, Myanmar. Of course, tensions existed well before the latest terrorist incursion into Rakhine but now the dye seems cast. After all, how can Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups trust the objectives of Bengali Muslim militancy?

Indigenous ethnic Arakanese Buddhists know full well – just like Hindus – the twin legacy of countless Islamic invasions of South Asia and other parts of this continent, and the ultimate demise of indigenous faith groups based on Islamization, jihad, slavery, and other brutal realities. Similarly, the next evil, the British Empire ultimately enabled “mother India” to be cut up by creating two mainly Islamic nations – and handing over the mainly Buddhist area of the Chittagong Hill Tracts to Muslim dominated Bangladesh. Likewise, Buddhists and Hindus in Rakhine will know that while Islam remains relatively buoyant in India, the same can’t be said for Hinduism in Pakistan where this faith survives on the margins – and now the Pakistan model is gradually being replicated in Bangladesh. Therefore, Buddhists in Rakhine and throughout Myanmar look at past history – and recent history (including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Southern Thailand, Chittagong Hill Tracts, – and even knowing that Buddhist architecture isn’t tolerated in Afghanistan and the same applies to not one single Buddhist or Hindu holy place in Saudi Arabia) – with enormous trepidation.

Daw Khin Saw Wai, a Member of Parliament in Rakhine, said, “All the Bengalis learn in their religious schools is to brutally kill and attack… It is impossible to live together in the future.”

Indeed, the same Sunni Islamist hatred is increasingly creating mass tensions in Europe based on countless Islamist terrorist attacks, endless demands upon the indigenous community, and espousing a three-way approach to expanding Islam based on demographic dynamics, militancy, and reaching out but seeking the same process of Islamization. In other words, outside of the Politically Correct brigade and Sunni Islamists, it is abundantly clear that Europe doesn’t have a radical Alawite, Alevi, Buddhist, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Pagan, Shia, Sikh, or Zoroastrian problem. On the contrary, the terrorist and civilizational war are all emanating from the same Sunni Islamist forces.

In late August the Islamist terrorist group ARSA launched brutal attacks against Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups. At the same time, the security forces and police were targeted by ARSA. Also, in some attacks, local Bengali Muslims quickly joined ARSA in its jihad against non-Muslims in Rakhine. Of course, many Muslims reject the policies of ARSA but a sizeable majority in Rakhine is easily persuaded. Hence, the usual declaration of jihad that is being felt in many parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Therefore, it is nigh impossible for Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups to trust the long-term objectives of Bengali Muslims. Indeed, the demise of Hinduism throughout Bangladesh – just like in Pakistan but to an even higher extent – is also a reality for the indigenous Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Given this reality, Buddhists in Rakhine and throughout Myanmar seek to draw a line-in-the-sand that says “no more.”

Despite the utter bias of the majority of the Western and Islamic media, the stark truth is that ARSA set the chain of events in motion. This was followed by the same media agencies – and so-called human rights organizations – glossing over many Islamist massacres of Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups in Rakhine. Equally, just like ISIS (Islamic State – IS) rapes Alawites, Christians, and Yazidis in Iraq and Syria respectively, the same Islamist mindset offered Buddhist and Hindu women the chance to survive provided they converted to Islam and married Bengali Muslim males in Rakhine.

At no point did ARSA care about the suffering of Bengali Muslims who objected to this methodology by this brutal Islamist terrorist group – even if many shared the same objectives based on the demographic bomb that is aimed at Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups in Rakhine.

Overall, the government of Myanmar may decide on good intentions toward Bengali Muslims who fled the fighting in Rakhine. Yet, how can Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups expect honorable intentions in the long-term? After all, past and recent history of Islamization in many parts of the world passes through demographics, mass immigration, jihad, terrorism, exhausting central forces, the gradual growth of Sharia, and other forms that reach the same conclusion.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes