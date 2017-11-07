President Trump of America reminds Japan that he is irked by Trade Issues

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The meeting between President Donald Trump of America and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan was openly friendly because both leaders have gone out of their way to meet and discuss issues on several occasions. This applies to in person and talking by special phone links. However, despite this, and with both leaders confirming the strong military links that bind both nations, the issue of trade continues to irk Trump.

Hence, he reminded Japan that America under the admiration of Trump is displeased with ongoing unfair trade between both nations. Trump, a person who promised to tackle unfair trade pacts and practices that are detrimental to America, remains true to his word in the area of comments – even if the substance is still to come to the fore during his first year in office.

The leader of America said, “We want fair and open trade, but right now our trade with Japan is not fair and open.”

Of course, the above comments by Trump aimed at Japan equally apply to other nations throughout the region, for example, China and South Korea. Yet, China is freer to maneuver because this nation is independent and non-reliant on the geopolitical whims of America. This doesn’t apply to Japan and South Korea based on the military bases of America in both nations. Therefore, the pressure is felt deeper in the respective corridors of power in Tokyo and Seoul.

Trump said, “I have to say for the last many decades Japan has been winning… Many millions of cars are sold by Japan into the United States whereas virtually no cars go from the United States into Japan.”

Trump continued, “The U.S. has suffered massive trade deficits with Japan for many, many years. So we will have to negotiate and we will do this in a friendly way.”

At the same time, and undermining the independence of the host nation, Trump put more pressure on Japan to buy even more military hardware from America. The leader of America did this in reference to North Korea and the recent missile testing of this nation that includes missiles entering the airspace of Northern Japan. However, this should have been done more diplomatically rather than treating Japan like a junior partner.

http://www.scmp.com/news/asia/diplomacy/article/2118533/japan-winning-trade-us-and-donald-trump-doesnt-it

