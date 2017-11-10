President Trump tells APEC that the United States will no longer tolerate “Chronic trade abuses”

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America said that his nation would no longer tolerate “chronic trade abuses,” when he addressed the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in the host nation of Vietnam. However, rather than blaming APEC nations for abusing the goodwill of America and doing little to solve the various imbalances, Trump blamed past American administrations for tolerating such a negative situation.

In America, the Republican electorate that voted for Trump will welcome his comments because many individuals voted for the current leader of America based on his economic policies. This applies to putting America on an equal footing with all major trading partners in order to protect the American workforce from unequal trade practices.

Trump said passionately that America was willing to work with all APEC nations providing it is based on “fair reciprocal trade.”

The BBC reports, “In his speech on Friday, President Trump railed against the World Trade Organization, which sets global trade laws, and said it “cannot function properly” if all members do not respect the rules.”

Hence, Trump reminded all attendants that America had lowered barriers to the American market and erased economic tariffs based on goodwill. Yet, this goodwill wasn’t reciprocated by other nations. The end result is extremely detrimental to American companies and workers, warned Trump. Therefore, a new chapter is needed that caters towards fair international trade.

Trump said, “Such practices hurt many people in our country.”

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-41937426

