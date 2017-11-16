Myanmar Army is protecting Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal groups from ARSA Terrorists: The Tripartite

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Myanmar are risking everything in order to protect civilians being attacked by ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) Islamist terrorists and Bengali Muslims who deem non-Muslims to be inferior based on Islamic Sharia law and the Hadiths. Of course, major Western and Islamic media outlets – mimicking the call by Al-Qaeda and other Sunni Islamist Takfiri forces seeking to cleanse Buddhists, Hindus, and various Tribal groups in Rakhine in Myanmar – are once more in tandem. Hence, just like in Afghanistan (the 1980s and early 1990s), Bosnia, Kosovo, Libya, and Syria, the same tripartite is emerging. In other words, Myanmar is facing the usual tripartite of Western nations, Islamic nations, and the mass media from the same countries involved in countless destabilization policies.

On top of the usual tripartite, major international charities and Islamist charity networks are inciting hatred against embattled indigenous communities in Rakhine – just like Alawites and Christians in Syria who face the Sunni Islamist slogan of “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut.” Of course, the same channels of destabilization know full well that chaos will ensue, more deaths will occur, mass immigration flows will further underwhelm social cohesion in Europe and other parts of the world, Sunni Islamist indoctrination will flow, terrorism will increase, and negative economic consequences will follow. Despite this – and even when people are still dying from Western and Islamic destabilization policies – the same tripartite (ARSA Islamic terrorists below) then focuses on destabilizing another nation-state based on mass disinformation, fake news, and a policy of inciting hatred by stealth.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a revered leader by many people in Myanmar and much further afield, rightly said, “those who have had to flee their homes are many. Not just Muslims and [Buddhist] Rakhines but also small minority groups such as Daing-net, Mro, Thet, Mramagyi and Hindus, of whose presence most of the world is totally unaware.”

Like usual, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is spreading enormous disinformation about Myanmar and sprouting concern for fellow Muslims. Of course, the same voices are silent when Shia Muslims and other minority Muslim sects including the Alawites face the sword of Sunni Islamism. Equally important, fellow Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen have been killed in untold numbers in brutal wars and insurgencies. On top of this, various religious minorities are being cleansed in parts of the Muslim world and this applies to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Mandaeans, Shabaks, and Yazidis. Likewise, what pressure is the OIC putting on Saudi Arabia where not one single non-Muslim holy place is allowed and where this nation is leading a coalition against Yemen? Instead, the OIC is silent about the crisis in Yemen despite the Saudi-led coalition systematically destroying the infrastructure of this nation that is leading to cholera and malnutrition in enormous numbers.

Myanmar is at a very difficult stage because of the transition to democracy but Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians seek to safeguard and enhance recent positive steps. At the same time, the ethnic map of Myanmar is very complex and various peace initiates with other ethnic groups are ongoing in order to further strengthen the nation state. However, enormous Bengali Muslim immigration that grew enormously because of the deeds of the British Empire – and following on in recent decades from an endless stream of new Bengali Muslims in modern times – is threatening the social fabric of Rakhine. Therefore, various indigenous Tribal groups, Buddhists, and Bengali Hindus, fear growing Islamization in parts of Rakhine that will overwhelm them and then alter the religious and ethnic landscape forever.

Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal groups know full well what happened in parts of India based on countless Islamic invasions that led to slavery, forced conversions, vast numbers of non-Muslims being slaughtered by the sword of Islam, and indigenous religious holy places being destroyed or converted into Muslim mosques. Equally, the reality of the British Empire was a disaster for the unity of India and for the people of Myanmar based on the British settling vast numbers of Bengali Muslims. Indeed, the same British Empire handed over the mainly Buddhist region of Chittagong Hill Tracts to Muslim elites in the newly created states carved out of India. The British did this in the full knowledge of past history and that Buddhists and Hindus are deemed infidels and worthy of slaughter or dhimmitude in accordance to Sharia Islamic law and the Hadiths. Hence, in recent decades the flow of Bengali Muslims is altering the religious map in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh and in Rakhine in Myanmar – therefore, Buddhists fear a future Afghanistan where no Buddhists are left standing and the Hindu population is declining in percentage terms rapidly in Bangladesh based on Islamization.

Myanmar needs international support in relation to democracy, economics, to stem Bengali Muslim immigration that threatens Buddhists and Hindus alike in Rakhine – and the genuine threat of ARSA Islamic terrorism along with the declaration of al-Qaeda in declaring an holy war against this nation. Overall, the armed forces of Myanmar are trying to protect innocent Buddhists, Hindus, and various Tribal groups from the onslaught of the demographic time bomb and the desires of various Sunni Islamist terrorist organizations that seek an Islamic state in Rakhine.

https://www.youtube.com/user/burmafriend88 – images take from the work of Burma Friend



Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes