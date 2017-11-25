Political elites in Germany may shore each other up: Nation deserves more than Merkel clinging on

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Many people in Germany are bewildered by endless social engineering and mass immigration because both leading parties are out of touch. Yet, it seems that Chancellor Merkel of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) are intent on milking their respective dwindling powerbases, in order to preserve power concentration. Therefore, the failed policies that led to the political stalemate in the first place will be covered-up by the same faces.

Of course, the German people are extremely divided politically and many feel that their voices are being ignored by the CDU and SPD. After all, the election result that took place earlier this year is evidence that mass uncertainty is gripping the nation. This is based on mass immigration, an uncertain future, Sunni Islamist ideology that is entering the fray, Turkey involving itself in the domestic affairs of Germany, increasing crime, housing issues, terrorism, and other important areas that aren’t being addressed.

Reuters reports, “Merkel is facing the biggest political crisis of her career since efforts to forge a three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and ecologist Greens collapsed last weekend. That has raised worries across Europe of prolonged uncertainty in the world’s fourth biggest economy.”

Sadly, it seems that more mass immigration is on the way followed by more divisions in society based on a likely CDU and SPD stitch-up. Yes, the two main parties that slumped based on past elections will escape the consequences of their respective arrogance in the short-term. However, long-term political convulsions await both the CDU and SPD if they fail to convince a sizeable proportion of the German electorate. After all, many Germans feel disenfranchised by the usual power concentration policies of the CDU and SPD that is altering Germany at a rapid speed.

Hubertus Heil, the General Secretary of the SPD, said, “The SPD will not say no to discussions.”

Of course, this is a far cry from the initial statements made by the SPD that specified taking an opposition stance after the election held in Germany. Yet, with Merkel failing to form a coalition then the usual major parties appear set to steady their rocky power concentration boat. Hence, political bigwigs in Germany are not acknowledging their respective failures and this bodes ill for the people of Germany.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-politics/germanys-spd-says-open-to-coalition-talks-with-other-parties-idUSKBN1DO0NS

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes