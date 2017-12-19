Coalition government in Austria is a boost to pro-European nations in Central and Eastern Europe

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The new coalition government is Austria is a boost to pro-European nations in Central Europe and Eastern Europe. This notably applies to the Visegrad bloc that consists of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Hence, the pro-mass immigration nations of France and Germany, and others, which equally care little about eroding traditional cultural traits, will face further challenges internally and externally.

Sebastian Kurz of the People’s Party (OVP), the new Chancellor of Austria, agreed on a coalition government with the Freedom Party (FPO). In other words, a shift to right-wing governance seeks to put the Austrian people first. Therefore, the FPO will be represented in the upper echelons of government, including Heinz-Christian Strache of the FPO who is the new Vice-Chancellor.

Strache commented, “We stand by the European Union, we stand by the peace project of Europe. But we see various developments critically, and we will of course articulate this and seek partners.”

Of course, Kurz and Strache are known for opposing Islamic fundamentalism, fake refugees manipulating the European Union (EU), and tightening up the immigration process and loopholes that enable non-Europeans to abuse flimsy border controls. This will be music to the ears of the Visegrad bloc because nations including Hungary seek to preserve the foundations of European civilization. Hence, it is hoped in many nations throughout Central Europe and Eastern Europe that Austria will take a staunch stance against Germany’s “replacement theory” in Germany.

Kurz said, “We want to reduce the burden on taxpayers … and above all we want to ensure greater security in our country, including through the fight against illegal immigration.”

Ironically, in Germany, you now have political uncertainty because Merkel is hoping to cling to power despite the abysmal showing of the two main leading parties. In the opposite direction, the leaders of nations including Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia – from a broad spectrum of political ideas – seek clarity. Therefore, the above named nations seek to protect citizens from the ravages of mass immigration, Sunni Islamic terrorism, Salafi Islamist ghettoes, high crime rates, cultural venues needing protection, squandering the taxes of workers for lofty politically correct ideas, the erosion of indigenous culture, and other negative ills that blight parts of Europe.

The OVP and FPO have experienced governance before but from a weakened position. Yet, this time both parties are forming a coalition government. Hence, a shift to the right wing in the body politic of Austria is on a different footing this time. Given this reality, it is important that the OVP and FPO focus on shared goals in order to provide new hope to people who felt marginalized in the past. In this sense, the FPO needs to contain its Eurosceptic stance by working in alignment with the OVP.

