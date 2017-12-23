Cholera reaches 1 million in Yemen: Jerusalem, the Kurds, and the “Arab Street”

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Irrespective of the rights or wrongs of Jerusalem being the capital of Israel or Palestine (or a shared capital), the utter hypocrisy of the so-called “Arab Street” and fake unity of Muslim nations against Israel knows no boundaries. Indeed, the uproar over Jerusalem by certain nations, notably Turkey under President Erdogan, is beyond ridiculousness and the same applies to the “Arab Street.” After all, with cholera now reaching one million in Yemen because of the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni alliance and its conflict with the Shia Houthi movement – and untold numbers of children suffering from malnutrition – then where are the mass demonstrations in Ankara, Cairo, Jakarta, Riyadh, and so forth? Also, in the last few decades in Turkey countless Kurdish villages and cities have been attacked but where is the “Arab Street” and international Muslim outcry?

Equally, irrespective of the intrigues of NATO powers, including Turkey, against the people of Syria, it is abundantly clear that many Sunni Muslim dominated nations cared little when Sunni Islamists desired “Alawites to the grave and Christians to Beirut.” Likewise, where are the demonstrations in Ankara, Cairo, Jakarta, Riyadh, and others, against Arabs in Libya who are enslaving black Africans?

Of course, the above paragraph highlights the utter hypocrisy of nations throughout the region and individuals outside of the Palestinians who are demonstrating. Hence, how is Jerusalem a greater concern than 1 million people suffering the effects of cholera in Yemen? Of course, the same applies to over 1.8 million children suffering from malnutrition in Yemen because of the deeds of the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance.

It seems that the genocidal tendencies of ISIS (Islamic State – IS) towards the Yazidis and the tens of millions of Kurds without a nation-state don’t matter in the “Arab Street.” In other words, the enslavement of Yazidi women in Iraq and evil deeds being done against black Africans in Libya doesn’t reach the same Arab consciousness – and the same applies to the “fake left” in Europe that ignores major abuses towards religious and ethnic minorities throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Indeed, if Jewish settlements are wrong – then why aren’t Arab settlements wrong against the Assyrians, Berbers, Coptics, Kurds, and others?

The BBC reports, “Malnourished children are also at increased risk of dying from infectious diseases. In Yemen, some 1.8 million children are acutely malnourished, including 400,000 under the age of five with severe acute malnutrition.”

On top of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against a fresh wave of future cases when the rainy season hits Yemen in March. This fear, according to the WHO, is based on the endless blockade by the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance against the people of Yemen.

Overall, irrespective if nations oppose Jerusalem being the capital of Israel – or support the actions of America under President Donald Trump – it is clear that the Middle East and North Africa is beset by a plethora of issues that makes Jerusalem seem secondary. Hence, why is it fine to deny the 30 to 35 million Kurds a nation-state? Equally, the enslavement of black Africans in Libya and the utter barbarity that befell the Yazidis by ISIS appears to be of lesser importance in the “Arab Street.”

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-42440805

