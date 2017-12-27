OIC is inciting against Myanmar: Negation of 2.8 million with cholera and malnutrition in Yemen

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is seeking to cover-up countless mass hypocrisies by seeking to spread propaganda against Myanmar in order to cover-up the reality of Libya, Syria, Yemen, the treatment of religious minorities, and the endless persecution of the Kurds. Hence, while the Saudi Arabia-led coalition is responsible for 1 million people in Yemen being blighted by cholera and over 1.8 million children suffering from malnutrition, the same nations and allies within the OIC keep on pointing the finger at Myanmar. In other words, the OIC is shamelessly glossing over Yemen and countless other realities – and then the hypocrites ply the “Muslim card.”

Of course, the OIC isn’t asking the United Nations (UN) to condemn Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim allies for destroying the infrastructure of Yemen. The repercussions of the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance are cholera and child malnutrition that blights over 2.8 million people. Yet, true to the hypocrisy of the OIC, it is abundantly clear that these Muslims don’t count.

The BBC reports, “Malnourished children are also at increased risk of dying from infectious diseases. In Yemen, some 1.8 million children are acutely malnourished, including 400,000 under the age of five with severe acute malnutrition.”

Similarly, the 30 to 35 million Kurds, the vast majority being Muslim, have suffered endless persecution in Iraq, Iran, and Turkey respectively. Once more, the OIC is silent when Kurdish villages and towns are attacked by regional Muslim powers, which oppose Kurdish independence. Indeed, when the beheading Sunni Islamists of ISIS (Islamic State – IS) were attacking Kurdish areas in Northern Syria, it became clear that Turkey and several Gulf nations were supporting the ISIS onslaught. Equally, ISIS and other Sunni Islamist forces were intent on butchering the Alawites in Syria based on the intrigues of several Sunni Muslim dominated nations. Hence, the OIC never raised the issue of mass barbarity in Iraq and Syria because it was being sanctioned by stealth by major regional Sunni Muslim powers.

It seems that the genocidal tendencies of ISIS (Islamic State – IS) towards the Yazidis and the tens of millions of Kurds without a nation-state don’t count in the “Arab Street” and “Muslim street.” In other words, the enslavement of Yazidi women in Iraq and evil deeds being done against black Africans in Libya doesn’t reach the same Arab and Muslim consciousness. Of course, the same applies to the “fake left” in Europe that ignores major abuses towards religious and ethnic minorities throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The same hypocrisy of the OIC applies to other major events in recent times – and often in league with major NATO powers. For example, the destabilization of Libya happened based on the intrigues of NATO and Sunni Muslim powers. Hence, in modern-day Libya, black Africans are now being sold into slavery by Arabs – just like in past history. Despite this, the OIC isn’t concerned and the same applies to the foundations of Sharia Islamic law that supports apartheid naturally based on the reality that non-Muslims are unequal in law. Therefore, the freedom-loving OIC that cares zilch about no Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, or Sikh holy place being tolerated throughout Saudi Arabia – is somehow concerned about human rights when it comes to Myanmar providing this solely applies to Bengali Muslims.

In other words, the nation of Myanmar is a useful tool for Sunni Muslim nations and Sunni Islamic terrorist groups to spread mass propaganda. Thereby, glossing over their respective barbarity towards Syria and Yemen – while also playing the victim card. Indeed, the OIC is so biased against non-Muslims and minority non-Sunni Muslim sects that it is galling that this organization is tolerated within the UN. Hence, it is high time that mainly Buddhist, Hindu, and other non-Abrahamic dominated nations in Asia, work together in order to curtail the power of the OIC.

Shamelessly, in relation to Bengali Muslim migration in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh) and Rakhine (Myanmar), at no point is the OIC concerned about the survival of indigenous Buddhist and Hindu groups. Of course, this isn’t surprising because in history past Islamic invasions have devastated vast parts of Asia based on war, slavery, forced conversion, jizya, and erasing indigenous faiths. Indeed, small religious minorities including the Yazidis and Zoroastrians have barely survived – with Yazidis still facing Islamic slavery and their children being forcefully converted to Islam.

It should be noted that the vociferous anti-Myanmar nature of nations including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey is ironic, to say the least. This not only applies to the atrocious deeds of the Saudi Arabia-led alliance against Yemen but also the treatment of non-Sunni Muslim sects. In other words, the Shia suffer enormously in Saudi Arabia and of course, other sects like the Ahmadiyya and Alevis are not tolerated in this nation. Similarly, in Malaysia, this nation persecutes the Shia. Likewise, in Turkey, the mainly Sunni Muslim Kurds are persecuted and the Alevis suffer enormous discrimination. Hence, the bastions of the “Muslim card” are ironically persecuting other Muslim sects – highlighting the utter hypocrisy of these nations and the OIC in general.

Overall, the nation of Myanmar faces many internal problems related to various ethnic groups. At the same time, the serious issue of endless Bengali Muslim migration in Rakhine is upsetting the balance with various indigenous communities fearing Islamization. Despite this, the nation of Myanmar is on the path to democracy and reaching peace agreements with various ethnic groups. Therefore, the nation of Myanmar needs support against endless propaganda being plied by OIC and Western nations – and for Bengali Muslims without proper documentation to return to Bangladesh.

