Sunni Islamists in Afghanistan target the Shia in Kabul

Amina Qamar and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamists belonging to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) have targeted Shia Muslims once more in the capital of Afghanistan. Hence, more blood is flowing based on the sectarian nature of Sunni Islamists and the failure of security forces to stem terrorism. Therefore, it is known that at least 41 people have been killed by Sunni Islamists after a cultural center for the Shia was attacked along with a news agency.

Tobe Lanzer, the current acting head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to this nation, said, “Today in Kabul we have witnessed another truly despicable crime in a year already marked by unspeakable atrocities.”

Sunni Islamists whose hatred of the Shia is beyond imagination stormed the cultural center for the Shia. Of course, in the eyes of Sunni Islamists then all and sundry are deemed infidels and worthy of killing or enslaving.

ISIS and other Sunni Islamist terrorist groups deem Iran to be an internal enemy within the House of Islam. Hence, Reuters reports on the statement given by Sunni Islamists that says, “…the center received Iranian support and was one of the largest centers of Shi‘ism in Afghanistan, sending youths to Iran for academic training.”

The BBC reports, “There are growing fears that IS is trying to spark a Sunni-Shia sectarian war in Afghanistan and the Shia community is increasingly dissatisfied with President Ashraf Ghani’s government for failing to protect them.”

Overall, this year is extremely bloody for innocent Shia Muslims who are targeted based on their faith by Sunni Islamists in Afghanistan. Therefore, it is clear that new security measures are needed in order to stem terrorism.

