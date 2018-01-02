America strongly rebukes Pakistan over Terrorism under Trump: Rand Paul in agreement

Boutros Hussein, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America strongly rebuked Pakistan for abetting terrorism and squandering over 33 billion dollars in American assistance over the last fifteen years. Hence, it appears that America will take new measures to reset the relationship with Pakistan.

Trump said via social media, “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Equally important, Trump took a swipe at past American administrations. The president said, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”

Immediately, the highly respected Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky – Republican) praised Trump for focusing on the deeds of Pakistan. Paul said on social media, “I couldn’t agree more. I’ve been fighting to end aid to Pakistan for years and will again lead the charge in the Senate. Let’s make this happen.”

Last year, Paul commented, “Though the government of Pakistan has been considered America’s ally in the fight on terrorism, Pakistan’s behavior would suggest otherwise. While we give them billions of dollars in aid, we are simultaneously aware of their intelligence and military apparatus assisting the Afghan Taliban.”

Of course, the government of Afghanistan will welcome the above words because several political leaders have ushered similar comments. However, unlike America, the economic and political leverage of Afghanistan is obviously much lower. Therefore, with Trump rebuking Pakistan, this will be welcomed in Afghanistan because several terrorist groups and the Taliban utilize safe havens.

Reuters reports, “A National Security Council official on Monday said the White House does not plan to send $255 million in aid to Pakistan “at this time” and said “the administration continues to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.” In August, the administration had said it was delaying the payment.”

Other nations, notably India, will also welcome a fresh approach to Pakistan based on the geopolitical and terrorist concerns of this nation. Therefore, it is hoped that Pakistan will take a step backward not only for Afghanistan but also to stem the Sunni Takfiri fire that is killing innocent people throughout Pakistan.

Indeed, the intrigues of Pakistan and its security agencies are detrimental to the nationals of Afghanistan and Pakistan because the Sunni Islamist Takfiri virus is responsible for countless deaths in both nations. Hence, Trump – and independent-minded politicians like Paul – need to work together in order to cut off a major terrorist and sectarian ratline that runs through the corridors of power in Pakistan.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trump-pakistan/trump-says-u-s-has-gotten-nothing-from-pakistan-aid-idUSKBN1EQ112

http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/07/rand-paul-tries-to-block-sale-of-f-16s-to-pakistan-through-obscure-rule/

