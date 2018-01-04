Rioters threatened with execution in Iran: “People are begging, the supreme leader is acting like God!”

The clerical and political elites have decided to deploy the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, in order to crush growing dissent throughout the country. At the same time, the judiciary is threatening to execute people “deemed of rioting.” Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is merely confirming its rule by fear – after all, how else can you justify the threat of execution for “alleged rioting?”

Not surprisingly, chants can be heard by the disenfranchised against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader. Hence, people chanted pointedly at a rich clerical elite, “People are begging, the supreme leader is acting like God!”

It is known that 21 people have perished since demonstrations began in several parts of the country. Since then, more cities have witnessed demonstrations. Therefore, with the clerical and political elites feeling riled by the disenfranchised, the Revolutionary Guards and the judiciary are threatening to crush all dissent by the use of force.

Shamelessly, it appears that France and Germany are more concerned about “alleged international elements,” rather than a tyrannical state that threatens “alleged rioters” with death. Hence, France and Germany should be more focused on supporting the disenfranchised rather than playing into the hands of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling elites of Iran.

Sigmar Gabriel, the Foreign Minister of Germany, said, “What we urgently advise against is the attempt to abuse this internal Iranian conflict … internationally. That is not going to ease the situation any way.”

President Donald Trump, the leader of the United States, is taking the opposite approach because he is siding with the disenfranchised. He said, “Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!”

Reuters reports, “The protests seem to be spontaneous, without a clear leader, cropping up in working-class neighborhoods and smaller cities, but the movement seems to be gaining traction among the educated middle class and activists who took part in the 2009 protests.”

It still remains to be seen if the demonstrations will peter out – or if the situation will spiral based on the state apparatus using force and fear. Either way, when the judiciary declares that rioters face execution, then the tyrannical state is visible to all and sundry.

