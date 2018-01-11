Democratic nations should support independent Taiwan: China and the East China Sea

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Taiwan is a progressive democratic state that needs greater support internationally from democratic nations. However, just like Gulf Petrodollars have bought silence the same can be said about the growing economic might of China. Hence, despite Taiwan being governed by all the right credentials, in relation to being a modern and progressive democratic nation, the international community is betraying this country.

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan is an extremely robust female leader of this nation and clearly, she doesn’t want to be tied down to the whims of China. Indeed, it is in the interest of China to accept the cultural, economic, legal, and political differences between both nations that openly trade. Similarly, favorable political relations and the acknowledgment of the independence of Taiwan would prevent any meddling from the United States. After all, unneeded tensions between China and Taiwan would become history and instead the natural bonds would flow. Thereby, the possibility of America’s containment policy aimed at China would be weakened naturally in this part of the East China Sea.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times it was stated, “In the realm of trade, Tsai seeks to diversify Taiwan’s trading partners in order to increase the independence of this nation. Tsai, of course, supports economic trade with China but from strength rather than obligations. In other words, she opposes many aspects of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) between China and Taiwan. Therefore, Tsai is focused on utilizing the full strength of Taiwan’s economic power based on open trade and furthering closer ties with other nations – while maintaining strong economic ties with China.”

China fears possible containment policies by America aimed at preventing the ongoing economic, political, and military tentacles of this nation in the South China Sea and further abroad. Yet, if political elites in Beijing focused earnestly on the current status quo between China and Taiwan – and Taiwan’s growing demand to be recognized independently – then both nations have nothing to gain from external meddling. In truth, any possible negative intrigues by external forces would be curtailed in the East China Sea if China and Taiwan forged ahead and began a fresh start.

It is galling that despotic nations including Saudi Arabia can play an international role through various international mechanisms. However, the progressive democratic nation of Taiwan remains isolated by similar democratic nations that are more focused on the economic angle in relation to China. Therefore, it is high time for major democratic nations to take a stance by supporting Taiwan, rather than tolerating the decreasing international space of this nation.

