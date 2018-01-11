Myanmar Tourism highlights utter Western media bias compared with Regional Fairness: Isolation?

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Myanmar is intent on developing the economic infrastructure of this nation along with entrenching democracy. Yet, the media bias of Western nations is visible by the changing dynamics of the tourist sector that is being forecasted according to the Myanmar Times. Therefore, the alleged openness of Western media is being seen as being hostile and blatantly one-sided when it comes to the complex reality of Myanmar.

Equally, with Asian tourism being reported to grow by approximately 25 percent over the next two years, then this highlights the fact that Myanmar isn’t isolated regionally. This in itself shows that major Western media outlets are not only ignoring the countless complex issues facing Myanmar but these media sources are also failing to impact regionally. In other words, the pre-written Western and Islamic media propaganda script that was espoused against Libya and Syria is failing regionally despite the enormous damage being done. Also, the mantra of the politically correct – and towing the Gulf petrodollar line – doesn’t wash throughout many parts of mainly non-Muslim Asia. Of course, this reality is based on the twin legacy of countless Islamic invasions and Western imperialism that altered the landscape of Asia.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a political leader who is focused on the complex realities of Myanmar rather than following the mantra of others, is determined to alter the political landscape of this nation based on democracy. Of course, she is blighted by the past colonial history of this nation, endless Bengali Muslim migration, countless ethnic issues, overcoming the legacy of non-democracy, bypassing the vestiges of alternative power structures, and other important factors. Therefore, the Western and Islamic media assassination against Aung San Suu Kyi is impacting on the international standing of Myanmar – which in turn is impacting on Western tourism.

Hence, while Asian tourism is predicted to grow by approximately 25 percent, the opposite can be said for Western tourism that is forecast to fall by roughly 20 percent over the next two years. This reality is overwhelmingly based on the international media agenda that ignores the reality of Bengali Muslim migration that is altering the landscape of parts of Assam (India), Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other parts of India. In other words, the indigenous Buddhists, Hindus, and various Tribal Groups have been abandoned by the Western and Islamic media circus in the above-named places. On top of this, little is being reported about how the Myanmar armed forces protected indigenous Buddhists, Tribal Groups, and Bengali Hindus from Bengali Muslim terrorism.

Thankfully for Myanmar, the international media throughout parts of mainly non-Muslim Asia is more neutral and individuals are not being manipulated by endless propaganda. Also, the appeal of Myanmar for Asian tourists is multiple and easier travels based on geopolitics is important – along with shared religious values and other factors related to each respective nation. Therefore, tourism in 2017 went up overall by approximately 20 percent, compared with 2016 despite Western tourism being markedly down.

The upturn in 2107 was based on mainly Asian tourism in nations including China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This fact also highlights the role played by regional non-Muslim nations towards Myanmar and how they understand the difficulties facing Aung San Suu Kyi. Also, other nations including India and the Russian Federation are more neutral and understanding. Hence, the negative international media and political agenda in certain Western and Islamic nations aren’t being rubber-stamped throughout large swathes of Asia.

Overall, despite the enormous anti-Myanmar propaganda, it is abundantly clear that regionally the independent media spirit remains along with non-interference. This in itself bodes well for Myanmar in relation to Asian tourism. Therefore, it is essential that the tourist sector focuses on expanding throughout Asia – while building bridges internationally based on highlighting tourism via social media and other traditional methods.

