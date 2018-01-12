Sunni Islamists butcher and enslave minorities in Syria but the UK welcomes mainly Sunni Muslims

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Alawites, Christians, and Yazidis have no majority faith nation throughout the Middle East to move to. However, Sunni Muslims have countless majority co-religionist nations to resettle regionally. Despite this, and the fact that Sunni Islamists support “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut,” the government of the United Kingdom (UK) mainly opens the door to Sunni Muslims. Therefore, an internal report is needed into why the UK is abandoning the most vulnerable in Syria.

According to the Barnabas Fund, the resettlement of religious minorities from Syria is shockingly abysmal. Equally disturbing, the UK government isn’t happy about statistics being revealed. Hence, despite Sunni Islamists in Syria seeking to enforce Islamic Sharia Law on the entire population and seeking to crush religious minorities based on a reign of fear and terror; it is disturbing that Alawites, Christians, the Druze, and Yazidis are being sidelined to such a degree.

In 2015 and 2016 the resettlement of Syrian refugees to the UK on the recommendations of the United Nations (UN) is shockingly skewed in the favor of the faith that took the sword to Alawites, Christians, the Shia, and other minorities in Syria. Therefore, in 2015 only 43 Christians, 13 Yazidis, and one Shia Muslim out of 2,637 refugees were taken in by the UK.

The following year was even worse because only 27 Christians were given fresh hope in the UK out of a total of 7,499 refugees. Likewise, only 13 Shia Muslims and 5 Yazidis were given assistance by the government of the UK. In other words, the UK government is rewarding Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups; this conclusion is based on the UK not supporting various non-Sunni Muslim minority groups in Syria.

Equally alarming, despite the UK and UN knowing that Alawites, Christians, and Yazidis have no majority nation-state throughout the Middle East and North Africa – the UK and UN still seek to marginalize them. Hence, the dominant faith community that can move to fellow Sunni Muslim dominated nations throughout the Middle East and North Africa is being supported despite Sunni Islamists butchering and cleansing various religious minorities. Therefore, the Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups that seek “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut” is being favored by stealth because their co-religionists are being treated favorably by the government of the UK.

The release of statistics only came about based on the doggedness of the Barnabas Fund. This organization reports, “Disturbingly, UK officials tried to prevent the release of this information. Barnabas Fund submitted a freedom of Information request to the UK Home Office in February. And in spite of being legally required to release it within 28 days, officials failed to do so and repeatedly stalled or simply did not answer correspondence. Eventually, Barnabas Fund lodged a formal complaint with the Information Commissioner’s office. On 19 September the Information Commissioner issued a formal notice requiring the Home Office to release this information within 35 calendar days or face contempt of court proceedings. Even then, the information was only released at the very last minute after Barnabas Fund had contacted the immigration minister’s office, alerting him to the situation and asking him personally to ensure civil servants complied with the order.”

Overall, the involvement of several UK governments in the recent affairs of Iraq and Syria is one of utter abandonment of various indigenous Christian faith groups and other religious minorities. Therefore, the Alawites (Syria), Shabaks (Iraq), and Yazidis (mainly Iraq) don’t enter the equation when it comes to supporting religious minorities. Indeed, the same UK under May is extremely soft on returning Sunni Islamists who joined ISIS and other Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups in Iraq and Syria – and, of course, May seeks to brush under the carpet a valuable report into the deeds of Saudi Arabia.

https://www.barnabasfund.org/en/news/UK-government-discriminates-against-Christian-refugees-from-Syria

