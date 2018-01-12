China must refrain from intrigues in the territorial waters of Japan: The Korean Peninsula

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of China should refrain from military intrigues and the expression of emboldened statements about territorial waters that belong to Japan. Indeed, with tensions showing positive signs on the Korean Peninsula between North Korea and South Korea, then China’s actions near the Senkaku Islands (named Diaoyu Islands in China) is extremely shallow. After all, it is in the interest of all regional nations and America to solve the complex problem between North Korea and South Korea. Therefore, for China to increase tensions with Japan at such a delicate time, then this is an enormous error of judgment.

China’s timing is equally strange given the fact that Japan is hoping to improve relations between both nations. In this sense, it appears that China can’t contain itself when it comes to many disputed areas in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and border areas with India. Of course, not neglecting the pro-Han Chinese demographic reality in relation to undermining the indigenous of Tibet and Xinjiang – and China’s containment policy of democratic Taiwan.

Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, said, “We want to strongly urge China not to do anything to interfere with improving bilateral ties.”

Not surprisingly, the frigate from China and likely submarine from the same nation drew consternation from Japan after sailing near the territorial waters of Japan. After all, for Japan, the Senkaku area is part of protecting smaller islands and islets throughout the Okinawa region. Also, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promising to reach out to China this year, then China’s recent deployment of a frigate and submarine is bound to tie the hands of the current leader of Japan if this policy is continued.

The BBC reports, “In recent years, China has sent an increasing number of ships towards the islands, in what is seen as an attempt to test Japan’s resolve to defend them.”

Equally surprising, the timing of events by the nation of China is extremely disturbing because signs of hope are emerging between America, South Korea, and North Korea. This applies to reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and for the leaders of America and North Korea to pull back from recent harsh comments aimed at each other. Therefore, the region of Northeast Asia and the East China Sea doesn’t need heightened tensions between China and Japan – or China and Taiwan. On the contrary, all regional nations and America should be focused on solving the complex issue of the Korean Peninsula and helping North Korea to enter the international community.

