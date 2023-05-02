America and the Philippines: Biden and anti-China meddling in Asia (Japan)

Sawako Uchida, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden of America and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines will meet to discuss the geopolitical angle of this nation. Marcos Jr. – hailing from a notorious political family whereby his father plundered resources for his gains – is following the Washington militarization of the Asia Pacific to a higher level similar to Japan and South Korea.

Recently, Biden agreed to send nuclear-armed submarines and nuclear capable-bomber aircraft to South Korea. He also encouraged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan to double the military budget.

The BBC reports, “… the US will make its defense commitments more visible by sending a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in 40 years, along with other assets, including nuclear-capable bombers.”

Accordingly, the same Biden that condemned the former leader Donald Trump for seeking to build a genuine border wall between America and Mexico to protect the country against mass immigration and narcotics: is the same person who is fortifying NATO Europe against the Russian Federation – and utilizing Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan to further his anti-China containment policy.

Voice of America reports, “Marcos’ visit to Washington comes after the U.S. and Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever and as the two countries’ air forces on Monday will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. access to four more bases on the islands as the U.S. looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.”

The U.S. Department of State says, “The United States stands with The Philippines in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone. We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.”

China must address regional concerns with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other nations. The Kishida administration in Japan – concerning geopolitics – is too anti-China and anti-Russian Federation to build genuine bridges. However, the economic and soft power angle must be maintained because Japanese companies seek fruitful ties with China.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said: “Northeast Asian nations need to build trust instead of the “divisionist dream” of America. Even the late Shinzo Abe sought cordial relations with the Russian Federation. However, Kishida is joining the military arms race in Northeast Asia (despite the dire economic condition of Japan) concerning the containment policies of America aimed at China and the Russian Federation.”

West Asian (the Middle East) Gulf Powers seek positive relations with America, China, and the Russian Federation. They are no longer ‘in the pocket‘ of America. However, West Asian powers seek to maintain cordial relations with America. Therefore, Asia Pacific nations should follow a similar path before the containment policy potentially leads to a clash with China.

The Philippines and China need to address areas of concern at a higher level. Likewise, China needs to enhance geopolitical bridges with regional nations where possible. This will not only reduce tensions – but will weaken America’s containment posture under Biden.

Biden seeks several “convenient aircraft carriers for America” in the Asia Pacific and Northeast Asia. Accordingly, the Philippines should think hard before taking a similar posture to Japan under Kishida.

