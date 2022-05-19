Anti-Russia Kishida and mega debt Japan pump more money into Ukraine

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is the most anti-Russia leader in modern Japanese history. Thus – while people in Japan suffer from over two decades of static wages and three squandered economic decades – Kishida concerns himself with nationalism and the endless appeasement of America.

If you closed your eyes, it is hard to imagine that any other Northeast Asian nation would look to outside regional powers for economic, geopolitical, and military support to such an extent. However, this is the reality in Japan under recent successive Liberal Democratic Party governments.

The yen is weakening under Kishida – while other negative economic news is a formality under his early leadership. Hence, for Kishida to squander more money on Ukraine – while joining the sanctions debacle of many northern hemisphere nations against the Russian Federation – highlights his endless Russophobia. Therefore, another 300 million dollars in loan agreements will be handed to Ukraine, in the knowledge that the real goal is for Japan – and other G-7 nations – to weaken Russia concerning the geopolitical goals of America.

NHK reports, “Earlier this week, Japan signed a 300-million-dollar loan agreement with Ukraine. With the latest decision, Japan is extending a total of 600 million dollars in loans to the country.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “From April to April, wholesale prices have surged by 10 percent. However, just like the weakening Japanese yen – and other negative economic news – Kishida focuses on anti-Russia policies to appease nationalists within the ruling LDP – and to be the rubber-stamp of America.”

Another article by Modern Tokyo Times reported, “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida values Western Ukrainians differently than Russians in the Donbas region or pro-Russian speakers from different ethnic groups in parts of this land. Equally, while promising to gradually erase the Russian Federation from Japan’s network of energy supplies: it entails that Middle East nations responsible for the bombing of Yemen over many years will meet the demands of Kishida’s anti-Russia policies. Therefore, like Russians in Donbas – when it comes to oil, the list of no concern for Kishida equally applies to the Yemenis.”

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said last year, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

The leadership of Kishida is witnessing endless anti-Russia proposals internally and externally. Hence, Kishida cares little about upsetting regional nations. Instead, Kishida seeks to weaken Russia on behalf of America and to further the nationalist cause within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the silver spoon Kishida, who doesn’t mind political family elites in Japan ruling the nation decade after decade (his version of democracy is political family elites dominating the system): Kishida cares little about ordinary people in Japan, who are struggling with the negative fallout of three squandered economic decades. Therefore, Kishida announced the highest military budget in the history of Japan – while sprouting anti-Russia rhetoric internally and externally – followed by pumping money into Ukraine – and doing little to tackle the debt mountain in his own country.

