Biden and the Democrats Cold War mentality: The Russian Federation and Ukraine

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The leadership of President Joe Biden is witnessing the Cold War mentality that exists within the ruling Democrats. This is similar to the neoconservatives of the Republicans outside of the views of Donald Trump. After all, Trump sought to avoid military conflict. Thus tensions with China and the Russian Federation are increasing in the early months of the leadership of Biden.

Ukraine is a complex issue involving the sizeable Russian minority who bore the brunt of Ukrainian nationalism. Issues concerning Crimea are all but done and dusted because this area is firmly governed by the Russian Federation.

Of course, Ukraine is opposed to the events that occurred in Crimea. Similarly, NATO powers are opposed to the changed status of Crimea. However, the overwhelming majority of people in Crimea sought to be ruled by the Russian Federation. This is based on demographics and history.

Yet, since Biden took office, his anti-China and anti-Russian Federation containment policy – and seeking ways to destabilize – are more visible. Hence the Biden administration is encouraging nationalist hawks in Ukraine. Similarly, politicians and the mass media are spreading anti-Beijing and anti-Moscow rhetoric.

America issued a statement that was overtly anti-Russian Federation and confusing issues between events on the ground in Crimea – and Moscow’s view of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. This concerns the condition of not violating the rights of Russians and other minorities in Ukraine.

The statement by America said, “President Biden affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbass and Crimea.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine said, “We discussed the situation in Donbass in detail. President Biden assured me that Ukraine will never be left alone against Russia’s aggression.”

However, Biden is merely adding fuel to the fire because he is encouraging Ukrainian nationalism. This will lead to a counter-response by the Russian Federation. Also, Russians who feel more secure in Donbass (Donbas) will feel more threatened because of no neutrality emanating out of America.

Konstantin Kosachev, the Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, uttered, “As a matter of fact, Ukraine’s territorial integrity (except for Crimea) is a common approach of all Normandy format’s parties. The question is how to achieve this. As long as the West is mum, Kiev will consider this position of silence as carte blanche for a military operation and for restoring territorial integrity by force. Russia says there must be no force, but only a direct dialogue between the conflicting states.”

The situation in Donbass is complex. Thus while the integrity of Ukraine outside of Crimea is important for all parties involved – it is also important to protect Russians and other minorities against excessive nationalist forces in Ukraine. Therefore, diplomacy at the highest level is needed rather than Biden’s Cold War mentality.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-ukraine-biden-idUSKBN2BP14C

https://tass.com/politics/1273909

