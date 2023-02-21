Burkina Faso and France mark the end of French military operations (Russia)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The leaders of Burkina Faso ordered the armed forces of France to leave the country last month. Accordingly, the flag-lowering ceremony took place yesterday at the special forces camp that held the remaining French troops.

The military government of Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, is adamant that the Islamist insurgency – and endless terrorist attacks – became the norm despite initial hopes several years ago. Hence, Burkina Faso wants to protect the nation-state based on its initiatives: alongside obtaining help outside of France if needed. Therefore, some anti-French protesters carried the flag of the Russian Federation.

Reuters reports, “Their departure marks a new chapter in Burkina’s battle with Islamist groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, which have taken over large swathes of land and displaced millions of people in the wider Sahel region, just south of the Sahara.”

France also pulled its military out of Mali in a similar way. Some protesters in Mali also held Russian Federation flags.

Kassoum Coulibaly, the Defence Minister of Burkina Faso, recently said, “Every citizen should be aware that this is essentially a war in which our common destiny is at stake, meaning the survival of our nation.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France is against Russia’s growing influence in parts of West Africa and the Sahel. However, nations from Hungary to India to the Solomon Islands are equally disillusioned by being told to take sides concerning the Russian Federation.

Many nations in the Global South – and some nations in Europe, including Hungary and Serbia – are increasingly witnessing “the colonial mindset” of America, the European Union, and G7 nations.

Burkina Faso needs support on various fronts – economics, infrastructure, the military, and other important areas: but this must be based without international political strings being attached.

