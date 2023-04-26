Burkina Faso Witnesses 100 Killed in Recent Islamist Attacks

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Another 100 people have been killed in Burkina Faso by Islamist terrorist groups. This comes after this nation ordered the armed forces of France to leave the country earlier this year.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, the leader of the military government, is adamant that despite the intentions of France, the situation on the ground deteriorated. Accordingly, Captain Traore seeks a new approach to tackle the Islamist insurgency.

In one recent terrorist attack, at least 60 people were killed in the village of Karma. This village is located near Mali – another nation blighted by Islamist terrorist groups that roam the Sahel region.

Kassoum Coulibaly, the Defence Minister of Burkina Faso, recently said, “Every citizen should be aware that this is essentially a war in which our common destiny is at stake, meaning the survival of our nation.”

Over two weeks ago – and other attacks since – at least 44 people were killed after Islamist terrorists attacked the villages of Tondobi and Kourakou near the border between Burkina Faso and Niger.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Burkina Faso needs regional and international support on several fronts – economics, infrastructure, the armed forces, and other essential areas. However, this support must work in tandem with the requirements of the military government and without strings attached until stability returns.”

The nations of Benin, Ghana, Togo, and others connected to the Sahel region and Nigeria are worried about the spread of Islamist terrorist forces making further inroads.

It is known that a young Christian boy in Nigeria was beheaded by Islamists recently – alongside many other Christians killed in the endless attacks in this country.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes