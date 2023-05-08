DRC Flash Floods Kill Hundreds in Volatile Region

Chika Mori, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is blighted by armed conflict, ethnic massacres, terrorism, and regional meddling and convulsions that have spread from Rwanda and Uganda. Accordingly, the deaths of at least 400 people from flash floods in South Kivu – in the volatile Ituri and Kivu areas is another devastating blow for this country.

The provinces of Ituri and North Kivu are especially suffering: with convulsions felt in South Kivu.

Flash floods developed after torrential rain hit the Kalehe region (South Kivu). The local administrator, Thomas Bakenga, said that 394 bodies have already been found. However, the death toll is likely to increase.

Hence, the rushing water overwhelmed the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.

Neighboring Rwanda – and the linkage of Lake Kivu – is also in mourning because several days before, over 130 were killed by floods.

As usual, the United Nations wants a quick fix and blames everything on climate change. However, the population explosion, armed militias, people fleeing war, the manipulation of the resources of the DRC, non-development or limited infrastructure in new villages or expanding cities, and other factors all come into play.

Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN was “…concerned over the deteriorating security situation…and the increase of attacks against civilians by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) and the M23 as well as the on-going presence of other foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR), which continue to pose a threat to regional stability.”

The DRC is blighted by ethnic and religious massacres, millions of internal refugees, a weak infrastructure, and various health problems. This includes the Bubonic Plague, Ebola, HIV, Malaria, Measles, and other issues.

