Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in Port-au-Prince

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Haiti is bedeviled by rampant poverty, corruption, criminality, and political upheaval. Hence, the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is sending shockwaves along with fear and further chaos.

Moïse took office in Haiti in 2017. However, like leaders before him, he failed to stem the cycle of poverty and violence. It may be that this is beyond any future leader because of the internal situation that is fraught. Thus, recent protests had demanded his resignation concerning allegations of political irregularities and corruption.

It is known that Moïse was assassinated inside his home in the capital city of Port-au-Prince. His assassination happened in the early morning (01.00 am). His wife was also injured in this brutal attack. Therefore, people fear further bloodshed and fresh bouts of chaos in a nation blighted by so many ills.

Voice of America reports, “Haiti is under a state of siege, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced during a national address on state television Wednesday morning.”

Immediately, Joseph closed the main airport and sealed the borders of Haiti. He also declared martial law while the government – and police force – search for the culprits. Equally, the government needs to know the reasons behind the assassination and if further bloodshed will follow.

Joseph notified the people of Haiti that foreign nationals were behind the assassination because the killers spoke English and Spanish. The languages of Haiti are French and Creole. He called the assassination “heinous, inhuman and a barbaric act.”

The BBC reports, “The US has been Haiti’s biggest donor for 50 years but has had a fractious relationship with some of its rulers and has carried out a number of blockades and interventions.”

The political situation was already fragile before the assassination of Moïse. Hence, people are worried that fresh political chaos will ensue in the following days, weeks, and months. Therefore, with the majority of people in Haiti suffering from poverty, the chaotic political situation threatens to worsen an already bleak situation.

https://www.voanews.com/americas/haiti-declares-state-siege-after-president-assassinated

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-57750358

